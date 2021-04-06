Outer Banks season 2 has finished filming

6 April 2021, 13:04

By Katie Louise Smith

"It’s a wrap. OBX2, here we we come."

Pack your bags and get ready to head back to the OBX because Outer Banks season 2 has officially finished filming.

The hit Netflix series aired its first season back in April 2020, just in time for us to all live out our summer 2020 dreams vicariously through John B and the rest of the Pogues. Now it looks like season 2 might be about to serve as the backdrop to Summer 2021.

Outer Banks season 2 is set to pick up where season 1 left off, with John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) finding themselves in the Bahamas after surviving a huge storm.

The cast has been in Barbados for the past few weeks, filming the last few bits and pieces of the new season. Chase and Madelyn were joined by the rest of the Pogues – Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope) and Rudy Pankow (JJ) – as well as other key cast members including Drew Starkey (Rafe) and Charles Esten (Ward).

READ MORE: Outer Banks' Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline were both in Stranger Things

Outer Banks season 2 has finished filming
Outer Banks season 2 has finished filming. Picture: Netflix

Sharing the wrap news on Instagram, the cast shared a bunch of photos from season 2 filming. Chase celebrated the wrap with a heartfelt message to the cast and crew of the show: "What a labor of love this season has been. To the best crew in this business. Thank you. You have fought through adversity with a sense of humor. Sacrificed your time during a global pandemic to bring to life another incredibly compelling story."

He continued: "This isn’t an easy show to do, and for those that are there before we get to work, and those who stay when we leave. My heart is filled with gratitude for you. This is more than just a tv show. This has become a big ole’ family. Thank you for on the most difficult days to make us all smile, and on the best days to laugh and joke with us. It’s bittersweet, but I’m very, very proud of this season. Can’t wait for you guys to see it. Love you all. It’s a wrap. OBX2, here we we come. JB out."

There's no release date confirmed for Outer Banks season 2 just yet, but now that it's officially wrapped, we can definitely look forward to watching it at some point this year. Summer 2021 in the OBX? Maybe so!

For all the latest news, including what's gonna happen to John B and Sarah Cameron next as well as all the updates on the new cast and characters, head here to read all about Outer Banks season 2.

READ MORE: Outer Banks creator reveals the show could run for 4 seasons

