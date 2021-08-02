Outer Banks creators tease JJ and Kiara romance in season 3

2 August 2021, 18:49

By Katie Louise Smith

Get ready for the long-awaited JJ and Kie romance in Outer Banks season 3!

Outer Banks' romance department might be fronted by John B and Sarah Cameron's Pogue vs. Kook love story, but fans of the show are just as heavily invested in the love triangle brewing between Kiara, JJ and Pope.

In the first season of the show, viewers watched as Kiara (Madison Bailey) shared kisses with both John B (Chase Stokes) and Pope (Jonathan Daviss), but it was the chemistry between Kie and JJ that left some fans begging for them to hook up in season 2.

While that never happened, it now looks like Outer Banks season 3 will finally be giving the JJ/Kie shippers everything they've ever wanted. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke revealed that JJ and Kiara's relationship will be explored in more detail in season 3.

Will JJ and Kiara get together in Outer Banks?

Will JJ and Kiara get together in Outer Banks season 3?
Will JJ and Kiara get together in Outer Banks season 3? Picture: Netflix

Speaking about the romantic dynamic amongst the Pogues, Josh Pate told the publication: "Teen romance and teen soap are a big part of the show. We wanted to explore the Kie-Pope relationship but obviously, we're aware of how the fans feel about JJ and Kie.

"We wanted to tease that for the third season. We didn't want to do it immediately, but we definitely want to do it just because that took us by surprise, like the audience's reaction to JJ and Kiara and rooting for that romance. So we were immediately open to it, because it seems like an interesting idea to explore but we kind of left it for season 3.

Burke added: "We didn't want to just dismiss Pope and Kiara either, we had built up the whole thing and we wanted to let that play out."

JJ and Kiara joined forces in Outer Banks season 2 finale
JJ and Kiara joined forces in Outer Banks season 2 finale. Picture: Netflix

Outer Banks season 2 saw Pope and Kiara explore their relationship following their kiss at the end of season 1.

In episode 4, the pair sneak off together to hook up, but it's immediately awkward when they make their way back to the others the next morning. In a later episode, Kie explains to Pope that it was unexpectedly weird, and that she didn't know what to say to Pope after. Pope reluctantly agrees with Kie that their friendship is more important, but it's clear that he still has deep feelings for her.

The ending of season 2 sees the Pogues (John B, Sarah, JJ, Pope, Kie and now Cleo) stranded on a beach on a deserted island in the middle of the Caribbean. Sounds like the whole situation could bring JJ and Kie closer together...

The "No Pogue-on-Pogue macking" rule is OFFICIALLY out the window!

To read more Outer Banks news and updates, click here.

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Love Island music: All the songs from the 2021 soundtrack

What songs were on Love Island tonight? The music from the Love Island 2021 soundtrack

Love Island

Is John B's bandana the shroud from the Cross of Santo Domingo?

Outer Banks: Is John B's bandana the missing shroud? The theory explained
High School Musical: The Series season 3: Release date, cast, trailer and news

High School Musical: The Series season 3: Release date, cast and news about the Disney+ show

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Will Olivia Rodrigo be in High School Musical: The Series season 3?

Olivia Rodrigo might leave High School Musical: The Musical: The Series ahead of season 3

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Outer Banks season 3 plot teased by showrunners

Outer Banks season 3 plot teased by showrunners

Trending on PopBuzz

Addison Rae at To All the Boys 2 premiere

Addison Rae: 27 facts about the TikTok star you need to know

Viral

Bretman Rock

Bretman Rock: 24 facts about the YouTuber you probably never knew

YouTubers

Billie Eilish says she's "obviously" unhappy with her body

Billie Eilish says she's "obviously" unhappy with her body

Billie Eilish

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour merch slammed by fans for being "terrible" quality

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour merch slammed by fans for being "terrible" quality

Olivia Rodrigo

Suki Waterhouse slams Gossip Girl reboot for sexist line about her relationship with Robert Pattinson.

Suki Waterhouse slams Gossip Girl reboot for sexist line about her relationship with Robert Pattinson

Gossip Girl

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

American Horror Story

You

You

Sex Education

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

On My Block

Riverdale

Riverdale