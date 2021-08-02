Outer Banks creators tease JJ and Kiara romance in season 3

By Katie Louise Smith

Get ready for the long-awaited JJ and Kie romance in Outer Banks season 3!

Outer Banks' romance department might be fronted by John B and Sarah Cameron's Pogue vs. Kook love story, but fans of the show are just as heavily invested in the love triangle brewing between Kiara, JJ and Pope.

In the first season of the show, viewers watched as Kiara (Madison Bailey) shared kisses with both John B (Chase Stokes) and Pope (Jonathan Daviss), but it was the chemistry between Kie and JJ that left some fans begging for them to hook up in season 2.

While that never happened, it now looks like Outer Banks season 3 will finally be giving the JJ/Kie shippers everything they've ever wanted. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke revealed that JJ and Kiara's relationship will be explored in more detail in season 3.

Will JJ and Kiara get together in Outer Banks?

Will JJ and Kiara get together in Outer Banks season 3? Picture: Netflix

Speaking about the romantic dynamic amongst the Pogues, Josh Pate told the publication: "Teen romance and teen soap are a big part of the show. We wanted to explore the Kie-Pope relationship but obviously, we're aware of how the fans feel about JJ and Kie.

"We wanted to tease that for the third season. We didn't want to do it immediately, but we definitely want to do it just because that took us by surprise, like the audience's reaction to JJ and Kiara and rooting for that romance. So we were immediately open to it, because it seems like an interesting idea to explore but we kind of left it for season 3.

Burke added: "We didn't want to just dismiss Pope and Kiara either, we had built up the whole thing and we wanted to let that play out."

JJ and Kiara joined forces in Outer Banks season 2 finale. Picture: Netflix

Outer Banks season 2 saw Pope and Kiara explore their relationship following their kiss at the end of season 1.

In episode 4, the pair sneak off together to hook up, but it's immediately awkward when they make their way back to the others the next morning. In a later episode, Kie explains to Pope that it was unexpectedly weird, and that she didn't know what to say to Pope after. Pope reluctantly agrees with Kie that their friendship is more important, but it's clear that he still has deep feelings for her.

The ending of season 2 sees the Pogues (John B, Sarah, JJ, Pope, Kie and now Cleo) stranded on a beach on a deserted island in the middle of the Caribbean. Sounds like the whole situation could bring JJ and Kie closer together...

The "No Pogue-on-Pogue macking" rule is OFFICIALLY out the window!

To read more Outer Banks news and updates, click here.