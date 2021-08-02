Outer Banks season 3 plot teased by showrunners

By Katie Louise Smith

Outer Banks season 3 will focus on John B reuniting with his dad, romance amongst the Pogues and a deeper dive into the Denmark Tanny-shaped mythology of the show.

Now that we've all had time to get over Outer Banks season 2's shock plot twist ending, it's time to talk about Outer Banks season 3.

While Outer Banks season 3 has yet to be renewed, the good news is that the creators already have the future of the show mapped out. Back in 2020, shortly after the release of the first season of the show, co-creator Jonas Pate also revealed that he envisions the show being a "probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons."

Now, in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunners Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke, have confirmed that Outer Banks season 3 is already in the works, and have teased what they've got planned next.

Will there be an Outer Banks season 3?

Outer Banks season 3 plot teased by showrunners. Picture: Netflix

Obviously, the big reveal of John B's dad, Big John Routledge, being alive will set up "some stuff to explore in the third season," and will power a huge part of season 3's storyline.

Josh Pate told the EW: "John B's relationship with his dad is a huge theme and having his dad back around and eventually they're going to meet back up and John B has to reconcile his idealized version of his dead dad with the reality of his alive dad. It gives us a lot of thematic father-son stuff to work with."

The showrunners also teased that season 3 will explore even more of the mythology surrounding Denmark Tanny, the treasure and the history of that story: "The treasure hunt is going to expand, and the mythology around the treasure hunt is going to evolve and get deeper. We're pretty fired up about how that mythology is going to expand in season 3."

John B's dad will play a key part in Outer Banks season 3. Picture: Netflix

Pate, Pate and Burke also teased more romance ahead for the Pogues, who are now living on a deserted island together. But for those of you who were rooting for Pope and Kiara, you might wanna look away... because JJ and Kie are on the way.

Speaking about leaning more into the teen romance and teen drama of it all in season 3, the writers teased: "We wanted to explore the Kie-Pope relationship but obviously, we're aware of how the fans feel about JJ and Kie. We wanted to tease that for the third season. We didn't want to do it immediately, but we definitely want to do it just because that took us by surprise, like the audience's reaction to JJ and Kiara and rooting for that romance. So we were immediately open to it, because it seems like an interesting idea to explore but we kind of left it for season 3.

WELL! Outer Banks season 3 could honestly not come soon enough.

