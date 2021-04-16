QUIZ: Can you score 100% on this Troy Bolton quiz?

16 April 2021, 17:45 | Updated: 16 April 2021, 17:47

QUIZ: Can you score 100% on this Troy Bolton quiz?
QUIZ: Can you score 100% on this Troy Bolton quiz? Picture: Disney Channel

By Sam Prance

This Troy Bolton trivia quiz is for true High School Musical fans only.

It's hard to imagine a world without Troy Bolton. Ever since High School Musical first aired in 2006, millions of people around the world fell in love with the basketball player with a passion for singing. Not to mention, the role turned Zac Efron into a household name and Zac's rendition of 'Bet On It' as Troy is one of the greatest cinematic moments of all time.

How well do you know Troy Bolton though? It's time to put your High School Musical knowledge to the test with the ultimate Troy quiz. Score 9/10 or more and you're officially an expert.

READ MORE: High School Musical: The Series season 2: Release date, cast and news about the Disney+ show

QUIZ: Which Stick to the Status Quo character from High School Musical are you?

QUIZ: Can you score 9/10 in this High School Musical quiz?

QUIZ: Do you belong with Zac Efron or Troy Bolton?

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Helen McCrory

Harry Potter actress Helen McCrory has died aged 52

News

High School Musical: Are Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini dating?

High School Musical fans think Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini are dating IRL

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Netflix shows cancelled and ending in 2021

Every Netflix show cancelled or ending in 2021 (so far)

Outer Banks renewed for season 2 by Netflix

Outer Banks season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers and news

News

Only Murders in the Building: Release date, cast, trailer, spoilers and news

Only Murders in the Building: Release date, cast, trailer, spoilers and news

News

Trending on PopBuzz

How well do you remember She's the Man?

QUIZ: How well do you remember She's the Man?

How to get the Expressify filter on TikTok

Here's how to use the Expressify filter on TikTok

Viral

TikTok Inverted filter: How to do the Olivia Rodrigo Deja Vu challenge

TikTok's Inverted filter goes viral thanks to Olivia Rodrigo's Deja Vu

Viral

Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita are engaged

Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita are engaged after eight years of dating

YouTubers

Generation Snowflake asset

QUIZ: What percentage generation snowflake are you?

Quizzes

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

American Horror Story

You

You

Sex Education

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

On My Block

Riverdale

Riverdale