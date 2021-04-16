QUIZ: How well do you remember She's the Man?

16 April 2021, 17:19

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Remember, chew like you have a secret."

We all know only the most iconic teen movies were produced in the '00s. Case in point: She's the Man, which celebrated its 15-year anniversary in April. It has everything a teen movie needs: Amanda Bynes impersonating a boy? Check. A hot man to swoon over (hello, Channing Tatum)? Check. And the ultimate villain in Justin? Check, check.

It's probably been a long time since you've seen She's the Man so it's only right we test your knowledge. Can you remember every little detail about the movie? Well, take this quiz and find out.

