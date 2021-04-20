QUIZ: What % Twilightcore are you?

By Jazmin Duribe

Is your entire personality based on Twilight?

Do you love vampires? Black and white landscapes? Playing baseball? Well, you might be Twilightcore. But what is Twilightcore, you ask? Well it's an entire aesthetic based on the popular Twilight movie and book franchise.

So, if you're absolutely obsessed with all things Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, this quiz is for you. It's time to find out just how Twilightcore you actually are.

