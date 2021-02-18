Riverdale fans are losing it over Archie and Betty's wild sex scene

By Sam Prance

Riverdale season 5, episode 5 saw Archie Andrews and Betty Cooper get hot and heavy in the shower.

Archie and Betty just had sex for the first time in Riverdale history and people can't get over how steamy the sex scene was.

Riverdale fans will already know that Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) have a long and complicated history together. In season 1, Betty had a huge crush on Archie but it never led to anything concrete. Archie then began to see Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Betty started dating Jughead (Cole Sprouse), leaving Barchie shippers emptyhanded.

However, in season 4, Archie and Betty began developing strong feelings for each other and even shared a passionate kiss behind Veronica and Jughead's backs. In season 5, Veronica and Archie split and, during the 7-year time jump, Betty and Jughead broke up as well. Betty and Archie both left Riverdale but now they're back and they just had shower sex.

Will Betty and Archie be together in Riverdale season 5?

Riverdale fans are losing it over Archie and Betty's wild sex scene. Picture: The CW

Yes. Betty and Archie have officially had sex with each other. Riverdale season 5, episode 5 sees the core four reunite for the first time since the time jump. Archie, who had spent the last seven years in the US army, was sent back to Riverdale after suffering from PTSD. Meanwhile, Betty had joined an FBI training programme and seemingly started dating her boss.

Archie called on the rest of the Mystery Gang to return to Riverdale after noticing that Hiram Lodge had sent their hometown into total disarray. As Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead work together with Toni and Kevin to save Riverdale, it becomes apparent that there is still sexual tension between Archie and Betty and they finally act on it in the episode.

After the gang successfully remove the Ghoulies from Archie's old house, Betty and Archie are left to clear up and they both mention that they are sweaty and need to shower. They then share a knowing look and it cuts to them passionately having sex in the shower. It's wildly, it's hot and Barchie shippers are living for every single second of it.

After they have sex, Archie says: "Betty what just happened?", and Betty replies: "Something that we wanted to do since high school but never got round to". They then make clear that they are just friends hooking up but something tells us that they may take things further. If the episode 6 teaser is anything to go by, it looks like they will be hooking up A LOT.

What do you think? Do you ship Barchie?