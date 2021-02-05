The 15 best Alice and FP scenes on Riverdale, ranked

By Katie Louise Smith

A love letter to one of Riverdale's best couples, Alice and FP.

Over the past 4 years, Riverdale has blessed viewers with some of the most iconic TV ships. I've gathered you all here today to discuss one of those ships in particular... Alice Smith and FP Jones, known to you and me as Falice.

Like Gossip Girl’s Lily and Rufus before them, Falice quickly took up the all important role of Chief Parent Couple On A Teen Drama With A Complicated History And A Secret Love Child™. After a tense introduction, Alice and FP's slow burn relationship soon became one of the most interesting plot lines on the show.

And the reason for that, in part, was down to the undeniable chemistry and the commitment of Mädchen Amick and Skeet Ulrich in their respective roles. Most of Alice and FP's relationship development has happened off-screen, but with Mädchen and Skeet captaining their own ship, they managed to bring an unforgettable TV couple to life with flawless ease.

Now that Skeet and FP have left the show in a regular capacity, it's time to look at their best bits. From the kisses and the break ups to everything else in between, here are the 15 best Falice scenes, ranked.

A love letter to Alice and FP's romance on Riverdale. Picture: The CW

15) That deleted scene, you know the one... (Honourable mention)

Based entirely on Mädchen Amick’s description of said scene in an interview with BUILD back in 2019, the deleted clip from season 3 that no one has actually seen has to be the honorary entry on this list. The scene, which sounds like it was set to happen just before FP gets that phone call from Gladys, involved Alice wearing nothing but FP’s leather jacket.

But beyond the spicy visuals, it also seems like the scene may have provided more insight into just how serious their relationship was at the time – and it certainly would have upped the emotional stakes going into their break up scene a few episodes later, too.

In the immortal words of Monique, I would like to see it.

14) FP teases Alice's pinky finger at Pop's (Season 2, episode 8)

Looking back at this scene knowing what we now know about Alice's Southside past, watching FP tease her about her pretentious little Northside-isms is even better than when it first aired.

13) "Sheriff Minetta called--" "Called us both!" (Season 3, episode 2)

The best thing about Falice in the first few episodes of season 3 were the tiny little moments that almost blew their "We've been banging all summer!" cover. This one is an underrated chef's kiss moment. Also, the way they seem to be completely in sync here? Obsessed x

12) Alice and Betty invite FP and Jughead over for dinner (Season 1, episode 11)

The tension! The drama! The absolute fury in Alice's eyes when FP drops the bombshell about her and Hal at Homecoming! The way FP throws it right back at her! Uh! Television!

11) Alice picks FP up from jail (Season 2, episode 8)

Two words: "Sexually frustrated." Thanks! Bye!

10) "And me? Do you love me?" (Season 3, episode 15)

Listen, I know it's sad but please consider the facts. One, the performances are absolutely heartbreaking in this scene. Two, I love crying over fictional characters. And three, Alice and FP hadn't actually had a real one-on-one relationship-py moment together in weeks when this aired. So for them be talking about loving each other?! In the Falice-less economy we were living in at the time? Oof.

9) Alice and FP in bed together (Season 3, episode 3)

Remember when the season 3 trailer dropped and THIS was in it? Wow, what a moment! A moment we'll never forget. A moment most pleasing to us all in our careers!

While all sorts of teenage shenanigans were going on underground in this episode, it was the things that were happening overground, in a sweaty trailer bedroom on the Southside, that really left us shook. A rare, vulnerable and intimate moment between Alice and FP, finally confirming the status of their relationship after the events of season 2.

8) Alice and FP's first scene (Season 1, episode 10)

In one short scene, we learn that not only was Alice was a Serpent back in the day, but that the connection between her and FP ran much deeper than we previously thought. Two hot parents with that much tension in their first scene together? A ship was well and truly born, baby. Let the slow burn begin!

7) "Is there a rule that says you can't be both?" (Season 4, episode 7)

Every Falice scene from that Thanksgiving episode deserves to be in this list, to be honest. From the touching to the way Alice talked FP down from kicking Hiram's ass, this episode made it abundantly clear that Alice and FP are soulmates. This scene was just the cherry on top of the cake. Who would've thought, after all that bad timing and drama getting in the way, we'd find ourselves in a domestic scenario like this? Look at us! Look at us! Who would've thought? Not me!

6) "I know what you have to do and I love you for it" (Season 5, episode 3)

They said, "You want a goodbye scene? We'll give you a goodbye scene." We'd all been low-key dreading this moment ever since it was revealed that Skeet would be leaving the show but in the end, the scene was beautiful.

Alice and FP had become a couple so understanding of each other and their relationship, that they both understood that a sacrifice needed to be made. The most important thing about this scene though? Aside from the how spectacular that goodbye kiss was? And the "I love you"? It's clear their love story is far from over.

5) "We take care of our own" (Season 2, episode 13)

Despite absolutely everything shitty they'd been through and done to each other in the past, this was the first time we truly saw just how deep their connection with one another actually ran. He just buried a BODY for her, for Christ's sake. The highlight? FP absentmindedly twirling the wedding ring on Alice’s finger right in the corner of the frame as the scene ended.

4) Alice knocks on FP's trailer door (Season 2, episode 17)

Remember that tweet that asked: "What is the sexiest scene from a movie or TV show that DOESN'T show people actually doing it?" For Riverdale, it's this scene.

An absolute masterclass in saying nothing, but also saying absolutely everything at the same time. There's so much to unpack, too: Alice finally re-embracing her Southside roots, snake print shirt on, buttons undone, hair jushed, cleavage jushed, bold lip for good measure. FP opening the door, smirking, stepping aside and then that goddamn gum toss!? The power, the impact, the international implications... Easily one of the standout ship moments of season 2.

(P.S. If you remember seeing this scene for the first time via that shaky livestream clip with the entire crowd screaming, you qualify for a veterans discount.)

3) Falice's first kiss (Season 4, episode 7)

Technically, this wasn't their first kiss but it was the first kiss we ever got to see between the two. Alice and FP got together in season 2 and were in a relationship for half of season 3 but it wasn't seven episodes into season 4 that we finally got the kiss – and it was worth it.

Not only was the smooch finally secured, the conversation that came before it also showed just how far they had come as a couple, and as a support system for each other.

2) "Then leave him... at home" (season 2, episode 8)

This? This scene right here? GOD! 👏 TIER! 👏

At this point in the show, Falice was basically just coasting on flirty comments, hints at a romantic past and manifestations from the fandom. It wasn't until FP saw his entire life flash before his eyes after he almost revealed his true feelings for Alice in the middle of Pop's Diner, that the little Falice boat turned into the big Falice cruise ship. Time to set sail, babes!

1) "I had your baby" (season 2, episode 19)

This is it. This is the best Falice scene. And, if we’re being honest, it's one of the best scenes in the entire series.

Watching the fiercely guarded Alice breakdown in FP's arms, revealing the secret she's kept for 20 years, was dev-a-stat-ing. Then there's FP, trying to stay strong for her after receiving the news that not only do they have a son, but that son is now said to be dead. We all knew that reveal was coming tbh... but the emotional impact of that scene was so unexpected.

The story behind the filming makes it even more emotional, too. Tweeting after the episode, Mädchen wrote: "This was an incredibly challenging scene for me to film and this extraordinary man right here was so supportive and absolutely “there” for me. He was my rock and I couldn’t have done it without him."

Not only is the scene an unforgettable and pivotal moment in their relationship, it also showcased the incredible chemistry and skill of two actors who understood their characters so deeply.