Riverdale has been cancelled and will end with season 7

By Sam Prance

Riverdale season 7 will be the show's final season and it will air in 2023.

It's official. The CW have just announced that Riverdale has been cancelled and that season 7 will be the series' last season.

Ever since Riverdale first debuted on The CW in 2017, the drama has made headlines with its wild storylines, hilarious script and iconic cast. Over the course of the past few seasons, the town of Riverdale has been terrorised by everything from the Black Hood to the Gargoyle King. Not to mention, Betty and Archie developed actual superpowers in the last season.

In recent years, fans have called for the hit show to come to an end and now The CW are actually bidding goodbye to it.

Riverdale has officially been cancelled and will end with season 7. Picture: The CW

Today (May 19), Decider has reported that the show is ending. They wrote: "The CW’s hit Riverdale will end with its seventh — and final — season, bringing the saga of sexy (former) teens and sexier murders to a sure to be explosive finish. The news was just announced in advance of The CW’s Upfront presentation and executive call."

As it stands, the cast and crew are yet to react to the news but, based on previous comments, we imagine that many of them will be happy with the news. In an interview with GQ in April, Cole Sprouse (Jughead) admitted that he and the rest of the cast are ready to "wrap it up with a bow" and move on with their lives.

Lili Reinhart (Betty) also recently said on Instagram Live that season 7 would "probably be the last one", so it seems likely that they were prepared for this moment.

As it stands there's no official release date for Riverdale season 7 but it's scheduled to premiere in 2023.

How will the show end and which couples will actually be endgame? You'll have to tune in to season 7 to find out.

What do you think? Are you sad to see Riverdale go?