Riverdale's Jughead named 'sexiest TV character' in new study

1 September 2021, 11:30

By Sam Prance

The findings are based on a study of the amount of sexy emojis used in tweets about TV characters.

A new study claims that Riverdale's Jughead is the sexiest character on television based on thorough social media research.

Every year, the TV gods bless us with multiple, undeniably sexy characters to fall in love (and lust) with. Whether you're a fan of period dramas and the Duke from Bridgerton is your type, or you're more into fantasy teen shows and Nick Scratch from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina does it for you, there's someone for everyone when it comes to TV hunks and hotties.

Who is the sexiest character on TV though? Well, apparently it's Riverdale's Jughead and there's evidence to back it up.

READ MORE: Robert Pattinson has been named the 'Most Beautiful Man in the World'

Riverdale's Jughead named 'sexiest TV character' in new study
Riverdale's Jughead named 'sexiest TV character' in new study. Picture: The CW

Lingerie brand Pour Moi have carried out research to find out who are the sexiest characters on television. To do so, they've "shortlisted over 50 popular sexy TV shows and their characters and then analysed which ones are tweeted about the most alongside ‘sexy’ emojis, such as the horny devil face 😈, the drooling face 🤤, water splash 💦 and hot-and-thirsty face 😅".

Following analysis of over 81,000 tweets, Pour Moi has revealed that Jughead's name appears most next to sexy emojis on Twitter and, as a result, they've dubbed him TV's sexiest character. Right behind Jughead are Love and Joe from You at 2 and 6 respectively and Daphne and Anthony from Bridgerton at 3 and 4. Chuck from Gossip Girl also appears at 9.

You can check out the full Top 10 below.

Riverdale's Jughead named 'sexiest TV character' in new study (2)
Riverdale's Jughead named 'sexiest TV character' in new study (2). Picture: Pour Moi

As for the sexiest TV shows according to emojis on Twitter, the Top 10 is as follows: Too Hot to Handle, The Vampire Diaries, Gossip Girl, Elite, Grey's Anatomy, Valeria, You, True Blood, American Horror Story and Game of Thrones.

Who do you think is the sexiest character on TV?

