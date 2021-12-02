Lili Reinhart says Riverdale season 7 will "probably be the last one"

Riverdale season 6 is currently airing on The CW.

Lili Reinhart says Riverdale season 7 will "probably" be the last one.

The popular series debuted on The CW in 2017 and is currently in its sixth season. In October, Riverdale celebrated its 100th episode, but fans have recently become more critical of the series for its lacklustre storylines and plot holes, and Lili (who plays Betty Cooper) has been forced to defend it.

On Tuesday (Nov 30), Lili hopped on Instagram Live to have a chat with fans before the most-recent episode aired. "No this is not the last season of Riverdale. Well, it could be, I don’t know," she declared.

Lili Reinhart plays Betty Cooper.
Lili Reinhart plays Betty Cooper. Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images, The CW

"We’re hoping for a season seven. And then that will probably be the last one. But you didn't hear it from me… all 28,000 of you."

While this is not an official confirmation that the show is coming to an end, and nothing has been confirmed by either The CW or Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, we know that the main characters of the show are thought to have signed on for another three years in 2020.

In an interview with LA Times, KJ Apa (Archie Andrews) previously revealed that Riverdale could very well be sticking around for another three seasons (at the time, the show was on its fourth season).

In the profile, LA Times reports: "Though he wouldn’t get into the specifics of his contract — which he said is the same for all of the show’s leads — Apa said he’ll be on Riverdale for the next three years."

Riverdale.
Riverdale. Picture: Alamy

That would mean if the show were to end it would be in 2023. If that is the case, Lili's suggestion that Riverdale will end next season doesn't seem so unbelievable…

Would you be sad to see Riverdale go?

