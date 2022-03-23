Adore Delano: ’Describe myself in four words? Crazy, sexy, cool, party’ | My Life In 20

Adore Delano. Picture: LDComms PR

By Woodrow Whyte

Party!

There might be endless seasons and countless queens from Drag Race right now but there will only ever be one Adore Delano.

After charming America on American Idol, and then becoming an international superstar following her appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race season 6, Adore is still universally loved by the fandom and it's not hard to see why. Charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent? She's overflowing with it.

After a brief break from touring due to the pandemic, Adore is hitting the road again with the 'Party Your World' tour in support of her 'Dirty Laundry' EP. And us lucky huns in the UK are getting 14 dates, so you've literally got no excuse not to go.

To celebrate the forthcoming tour, we asked Adore to take a trip down memory lane to answer our My Life In 20 questions. Find those after the jump and get your tickets for the Party Your World UK tour here.

20) What movie could you watch 20 times over and not get bored?

Never Been Kissed is one of my all-time favourite movies. I also love the original 1978 Halloween movie!

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without preparing?

I can talk about music for days and days, always have since I was a foetus and writing songs really gets my lips moving.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

I was on American Idol when I turned 18 and it changed my entire life in a way I'd never would have imagined.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

I had a huge crush on a drummer from a punk band that used to play backyard shows in my area. I'm pretty sure he knew, but I was a weirdo. Dave Navarro was a huge celeb crush for me as well. See the running theme yet?

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

I was at a backyard punk show being an icon for my age. I thought I was Brody Dalle from The Distillers.

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

Onions? Tomatoes? My voice? I thought I sounded weird when I spoke, but now I make a living off of it. Pretty cool the way the world changes.

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14?

America's Next Top Model. My friend and I used to host viewing parties with food and everything. It was a thing for us. Team Tiffany.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

I can come off pretty superstitious. All of it. I find black cats to be good luck and never walk under a ladder. I'm also a crystal girl.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be and why?

I would switch lives with my future self just to see what I've been up to and how much growth has happened.

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

My best friend at 11 was Rosie. She and I were friends since kindergarten. She's an absolute icon.

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years’ time?

Probably the idea of partying. There's different ways to have fun without being self destructive. I'd love to give up alcohol again. It was a vibe.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

Roaches scared the entire life out of me, but so did Michael Myers. There used to be a Halloween haunted house every October, by my house growing up, and he was there to scare the hell out of me each time I walked by.

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be a famous singer and work at Pic-N-Save :)

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

I'm pretty glutinous.. I can eat an entire jar of green olives with a spoon like it's cereal or some shit.

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party (dead or alive), who would you invite?

Tina Turner, Amy Winehouse, Courtney Love, Britney Spears, Jewel & Prince

5) Name five things you can't live without.

Sparkling Water, the sun, sleep, music, pickles.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Crazy, sexy, cool, party

3) Your top three songs of all time.

Jewel - 'Hands', Prince - 'Purple Rain', and Queen - 'Love of My Life'.

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

Sky diving and true love

1) Who or what is your one true love?

OMG.. I feel like I know myself best, so probably me, but also my Mom.

MY LIFE IN 20: