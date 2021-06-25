When is the next episode Drag Race All Stars 6 on Netflix? Here's what time it comes out

By Katie Louise Smith

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 will be released on Netflix UK every Thursday afternoon. Here's what time it drops on the streaming service.

RuPaul's Drag Race is back back BACK again with a brand new batch of returning queens for All Stars 6.

Instead of VH1, All Stars 6 now has a new home on Paramount+ streaming service which means the release times for new episodes will be slightly different than in previous years. Things have also changed for All Stars 6 on Netflix in the UK too, with a new release time.

Here's everything you need to know about the key release times for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 in the UK, US and Canada.

When is the next episode of Drag Race All Stars 6 released?

Drag Race All Stars 6 release time: When is the next episode on Netflix UK? Picture: Paramount+

What time is RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 released on Netflix UK?

In a tweet, Netflix UK confirmed that All Stars 6 will be coming to the streaming service weekly, and that new episodes would be available on Thursday afternoons.

In a follow up tweet, they wrote: "Exact timings tbc, but we'll yell as soon as episodes 1&2 are available on Thursday."

On Thursday June 24th, the first two episodes appeared on Netflix UK at 5PM BST. It's likely that the next episodes will also arrive at this time.

New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 will be released on Netflix UK at 5PM BST, every Thursday.

Drag Race All Stars 6 will exclusively air on Netflix in the UK and will not be available to stream anywhere else.

LOOK OVER THERE ⬇️⬇️⬇️



We're finally able to confirm that not only will RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 be coming to @NetflixUK weekly, but new episodes will be available on 𝙏𝙃𝙐𝙍𝙎𝘿𝘼𝙔 afternoons. 🏁🏁🏁 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 22, 2021

What time is RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 released on Paramount+?

If you're watching from either the United States or Canada, then you'll be able to watch new episodes of All Stars 6 as soon as they are released on Paramount+.

New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 are released at 12AM PT and 3AM ET, every Thursday.

The new season is airing exclusively on Paramount+ which means it will not be available to stream anywhere else.

Here are all the queens competing in Drag Race All Stars 6

A'Keria C. Davenport

Eureka

Ginger Minj

Jan

Jiggly Caliente

Kylie Sonique Love

Pandora Boxx

Ra'Jah O'Hara

Scarlet Envy

Serena ChaCha

Silky Nutmeg Ganache

Trinity K. Bonet

Yara Sofia

READ MORE: RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6: All the queens ruvealed