When is the next episode Drag Race All Stars 6 on Netflix? Here's what time it comes out

25 June 2021, 16:59

By Katie Louise Smith

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 will be released on Netflix UK every Thursday afternoon. Here's what time it drops on the streaming service.

RuPaul's Drag Race is back back BACK again with a brand new batch of returning queens for All Stars 6.

Instead of VH1, All Stars 6 now has a new home on Paramount+ streaming service which means the release times for new episodes will be slightly different than in previous years. Things have also changed for All Stars 6 on Netflix in the UK too, with a new release time.

Here's everything you need to know about the key release times for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 in the UK, US and Canada.

When is the next episode of Drag Race All Stars 6 released?

Drag Race All Stars 6 release time: When is the next episode on Netflix UK?
Drag Race All Stars 6 release time: When is the next episode on Netflix UK? Picture: Paramount+

What time is RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 released on Netflix UK?

In a tweet, Netflix UK confirmed that All Stars 6 will be coming to the streaming service weekly, and that new episodes would be available on Thursday afternoons.

In a follow up tweet, they wrote: "Exact timings tbc, but we'll yell as soon as episodes 1&2 are available on Thursday."

On Thursday June 24th, the first two episodes appeared on Netflix UK at 5PM BST. It's likely that the next episodes will also arrive at this time.

  • New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 will be released on Netflix UK at 5PM BST, every Thursday.

Drag Race All Stars 6 will exclusively air on Netflix in the UK and will not be available to stream anywhere else.

What time is RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 released on Paramount+?

If you're watching from either the United States or Canada, then you'll be able to watch new episodes of All Stars 6 as soon as they are released on Paramount+.

  • New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 are released at 12AM PT and 3AM ET, every Thursday.

The new season is airing exclusively on Paramount+ which means it will not be available to stream anywhere else.

Here are all the queens competing in Drag Race All Stars 6

  • A'Keria C. Davenport
  • Eureka
  • Ginger Minj
  • Jan
  • Jiggly Caliente
  • Kylie Sonique Love
  • Pandora Boxx
  • Ra'Jah O'Hara
  • Scarlet Envy
  • Serena ChaCha
  • Silky Nutmeg Ganache
  • Trinity K. Bonet
  • Yara Sofia

