25 July 2022

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Yvie has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome which can make you incredibly fatigued.

Yvie Oddly has shared that she had to reshoot her All Stars 7 talent show performance because she landed on her neck.

Yvie, who won the eleventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race, is living with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. There are 13 types of EDS and people living with the condition can suffer from extreme fatigue, joint hyper-mobility and stretchy skin.

Yvie is known for her gravity-defying splits, tricks and backflips, and she performed an iconic original song for the All Stars 7 semi-final. However, Yvie has now admitted that seeing the episode was "pretty painful to rewatch" because her performance was supposed to include a backflip.

"The longer I live with Ehlers-Danlos, the more rapidly I can feel my body deteriorating, so to see that reflected back on screen so clearly (to me) has taken some great reconciliation with the inevitable," Yvie explained on Twitter.

Yvie Oddly had to reshoot her All Stars talent show performance after dramatic fall in front of RuPaul. Picture: World of Wonder

"When I was competing on S11 was really just beginning to feel the effect of EDS on my body, but going back three years later, the struggle was every day and INTENSE. Those days are long and the time for recuperation and in between is more of an idea than a reality, so by this point in the competition I was far beyond the peak of my physical capabilities/energy output."

Yvie then explained how her condition makes it more difficult to do her favourite trick – a "no-hands-ass-backflip".

She added: "I remember landing my first one when I was 13 at 'Church in Da Hood', and feeling like a real superhero. I had that feeling again at 22, the first time I did it in heels for a performance at Drag Nation. And I was excited to share that feeling one last time at 27 (or die trying lol) on Drag Race, but unfortunately that never happened.

"The last backflip I ever attempted was for the first taping of my performance. I had even less energy to spare and landed on my neck/shoulder/head in front of RuPaul, so at least I had the pleasure of giving her a heart attack."

She continued: "I spent a lot of time feeling angry/sad/disappointed by that night, but ultimately I had to let it go because there’s so much I’m still capable of doing and being. So to anyone who ever asks how my health is doing: It’s not good, it’s not getting better, and it’s not going to… but at least I am."

Sadly, Jaida Essence Hall, Raja, The Vivienne, and Yvie Oddly didn't make it through to the All Stars 7 final. However, people commended Yvie for her performance and for being an inspiration for all.

