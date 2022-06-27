Drag Race UK's Anubis: ‘I had a huge crush on Bowser from Super Mario – still kinda do’ | My Life In 20

By Woodrow Whyte

To celebrate the release of 'Wonderland', Anubis takes a trip down memory lane to answer PopBuzz's My Life In 20 questions

Thanks to a string of completely iconic queens that went home first on RuPaul's Drag Race, being the 'first out queen' no longer has to define a drag queen's career. But for Drag Race UK season 3 queen Anubis, she still feels like she has a lot to prove.

"I have an overwhelming desire and drive to prove myself and all of my talents since the airing of the show," Anubis tells PopBuzz over email. "I am a writer, actor, singer, comedian, designer, dancer, choreographer, makeup artist and a seriously good artist. And I can’t wait to share all of these skills with the audience that didn’t get the chance to see any of it on my season of DRUK."

And to prove her point, the current reigning Miss Congeniality of DRUK is releasing her first ever single 'Wonderland', an alternative, dark pop anthem about Anubis’ personal battle with drugs and alcohol, and escapism through different highs and hallucinations after the pressure to prove herself from Drag Race.

"['Wonderland'] is an insight into how I view drag and cope with life," she explains. "The term ‘Wonderland’ is different to everyone and I wrote the song so it can be however you interpret it. What is the thing that you need to escape? Or relax? Or feel overwhelming joy? That’s your Wonderland."

With more music on the way later in the year, with "several features" and promises "no one in the Drag Race pantheon has done anything like this before", it looks like 2022 is gearing up to be an exciting one for Anubis.

"Life has been a real whirlwind [since Drag Race] It’s had major highs and lows," she says. "It’s not all glitz and glamour, riches and fame. Navigating the industry is super tough and it’s been a massive learning curve. I’ve grown so much. Literally and metaphorically. I’m just excited to keep going and pushing myself and seeing what the future holds for me. It really is just the beginning."

To celebrate the release of 'Wonderland' we asked Anubis to take a trip down memory lane and answer our My Life In 20 questions. Read those after the jump.

20) What movie could you watch 20 times over and not get bored?

Monsters Inc. It is the epitome of my childhood and celebrates being weird & wonderful, and how it’s powerful to be kind. Not to mention the visuals and iconic characters. IM WATCHING YOU RUPAUL, ALWAYS WATCHING!

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without notes?

The Evolution of Lady Gaga between 2008-2022 and the impact she had on music, fashion and pop culture.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

Probably choosing to ditch university and start music/drag full time. Also, auditioning for Drag Race UK S2 and not getting on! Both of these things made me determined to succeed and craft my skills & talents, darling!

17) Who was your crush at 17?

I used to have a huge crush on Bowser from Super Mario. Still kinda do. Those shoulders, woof… Although, at 17, I also was very much attracted to my first ever boyfriend, Jacob. But that swiftly changed once we went on holiday to Greece together and I realised I thought he was a bit of a knob.

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

I actually performed in Brighton alongside Rachel Tucker and various West End stars on my 16th birthday! I remember my dad had just passed away, I’d just finished school and attended Prom in full Sasha Velour inspired drag and thought it was closure for a horrible chapter of life and I could start fresh and be who I wanted to be without fear.

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

At 15, I HATED mash potato. And now I adore it. Nando’s Medium spice chicken thighs with Peri salted chips and a side of creamy mash. Peng.

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14?

I religiously watched RuPaul's Drag Race, of course. But to be honest, I loved Orange Is The New Black and Orphan Black. So cool to see complex queer characters on television for the first time. Life changing.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

I’m an extremely spiritual person and I’m massively into astrology. Leo sun, Gemini moon, Leo rising. However, I’m not massively superstitious. I love smashing mirrors, putting umbrellas up inside the house and purposely not saluting Magpies. It feels eerily dangerous.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be?

Not to bang on about her but I think it would be Lady Gaga. I’d love to be able to raid through the wardrobe and Natacha Marro shoe collection, sing to my hearts content and get a sneak peak of what next month's Chromatica Ball is going to look like… see you on July 29th!

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

My best friend when I was 11 would’ve been a gorgeous brunette girl named Lauren Read. She is still a good friend of mine a decade later but I genuinely don’t think I would’ve been able to get through my teen years without her. She inadvertently saved my life.

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years time?

I want to quit doubting myself. But I’m planning to do that sooner than in 10 years time. I want to also have a much healthier relationship with food because my worst habit is not looking after my body and punishing myself for it.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

Do you know what? It probably sounds ridiculous but I had (and still have) an extreme phobia of elevators. I once got trapped in a tiny, glass lift with my parents in Turkey and it stopped working as we were in it and we fell to the basement floor and saw the outside mechanics of the elevator as the doors prematurely opened. Terrifying. Also, Victoria Scone and I had to get in a tiny elevator together during filming between runways for episode 1 of Drag Race UK. We were both wearing ridiculous outfits and wigs so there was virtually no space to breathe but we had each other for moral support so it was fine… I’m claustrophobic, Darren!

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I really wanted to be a pop star. So I guess I still haven’t grown up. But I’m unsure that I ever will. I’ve obviously changed and matured but my ambitions haven’t altered once.

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

All of them, really. Greed and envy, most commonly. I’m such a foodie and love indulging in a box of chocolates or four. I’m also trying my hardest to become less of a jealous person. But it’s really difficult to not compare yourself to others, especially when it feels like the whole world is.

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party (dead or alive), who would you invite?

At my WONDERLAND tea party, you're all invited! However, limited to six, my invitations would be extended to Miriam Margolyes, Alan Carr, Lady Gaga, Claudia Winkleman, Amy Winehouse and Iris Apfel.

5) Name five things you can't live without.

Chocolate, art, jazz, hairspray and masturbation.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

I would describe Anubis as outrageous, exquisite, colourful and rebellious. I would describe Charli as intelligent, hard-working & laid back.

3) Your top three songs of all time.

'You’re Gonna Miss Me' by Connie Francis, 'Day Too Soon' by Sia, and '(There Is) No Greater Love' by Amy Winehouse.

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

Win a Grammy & be sent home first again on the RuPaul's Drag Race: Rudemption season. #ICONIC

1) Who or what is your one true love?

My true love is music. I am deeply in love with my boyfriend, don’t get me wrong. But, I actually wouldn’t be answering these questions here today if music didn’t exist. Music is who I am.

