BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon want to do a 'RuPaul's Best Friends Race' season

By Woodrow Whyte

Actually Lashauwn, this *is* RuPaul's Best Friend Race...

RuPaul’s Drag Race icon BenDeLaCreme made Drag Race herstory when she eliminated herself out of All Stars 3, but that doesn't mean she has completely ruled out the possibility of returning to the show.

Originally appearing on Drag Race season 6, and then later returning for All Stars 3, BenDeLaCreme became a firm fan-favourite and has toured extensively around the world, most recently with her one woman show 'BenDeLaCreme is...Ready to Be Committed'. She also tours with her best friend and current-favourite to win All Stars 7, Jinkx Monsoon.

In 2018, DeLa & Jinkx created the “The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show” and it's gone on to become a huge success, selling out theatres across America, Canada and the UK. But now they've both got their eyes set on returning to the show on the condition that they can compete together as a team.

In a previous interview with PopBuzz, Jinkx suggested that she would like to compete in a version of All Stars where best friends from the show could compete together in teams (similar to All Stars 1), saying she would consider returning again (again!) if she was on a team with BenDeLaCreme.

BenDeLaCreme Jink Monsoon RuPaul's Best Friend Race. Picture: PopBuzz

And now, BenDeLeCreme has said she would also consider taking part in a "RuPaul's Best Friends Race season" with Jinkx.

Speaking to PopBuzz, DeLa said: "Jinkx has mentioned the idea of a ‘Best Friends Drag Race’, and to be on a team on Drag Race with Jinkx Monsoon would be really fun.

"Some people have said, 'Oh, I wish you'd gone through and won on All Stars 3 because then we could watch Jinx and you compete'. That's the worst idea in the world. But Jinkx and I on a team together? That would be really, really fun."

Well there you go. Jinkx and BenDeLaCreme are in. What say you, Bob and Monet? Trixie and Katya? Somebody get World of Wonder on the phone right now to make this happen.

Watch the full interview with BenDeLaCreme by hitting play on the video at the top of this article.