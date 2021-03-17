9 times Bimini Bon Boulash proved she was worthy of the Drag Race UK crown

By Sam Prance

GENDER BENDER, CIS-TEM OFFENDER!

RELEASE THE BEAST! It's hard to imagine life before Bimini Bon Boulash entered our lives. Over the course of the past 10 weeks, Drag Race UK fans all over the world have fallen in love with the next-level, non-binary queen from Norwich. Whether she's turning it out on the runway in a one-of-a-kind look, or making us cry with laughter in a comedy challenge, no one compares to the nation's favourite vegan.

The RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2 finale airs tomorrow (Mar 18). Bimini will compete against Ellie Diamond, Lawrence Chaney and Tayce to win the crown. Before that happens though, we thought we'd take a trip down memory lane and celebrate nine of Bimini's most iconic moments from the show.

Drag Race UK: Bimini Bon Boulash iconic season 2 moments. Picture: BBC

1) When Bimini proved that she was one to watch in an epic first lip-sync

It's wild to think now that Bimini was in the bottom two in the first week of the competition. Her hometown look was one of our favourites but the judges didn't care for it as much, and Bimini had to lip-sync for her life against Joe Black. Joe gave a brilliant performance but Bimini stole the show with her take on 'Relax' by Frankie Goes to Hollywood.

10-inch heels, no underwear, handstands, splits - we have no choice but to stan.

2) When Bimini opened up about being non-binary with Ginny Lemon

In episode three, Bimini comforts Ginny after Ginny reveals that they've struggled with their gender identity and self-love. In a frank and moving conversation, the two queens discuss what it's like being non-binary and Bimini says: "How we want to self-identify isn't up to anyone else. It isn't up for anyone to have a debate about how we feel inside."

Can I get an amen!

How nice was it to hear two gender non-conforming people discuss identity politics without Piers Morgan? — BIMINI! (@biminibabes) January 29, 2021

3) When Bimini became the UK's favourite morning TV host

Bimini really asserted herself as a front runner in Morning Glory. Not only did she and Tayce act as perfect co-hosts but she also proved that she is a comedic force with her hilarious one-liners ('Mind the tuck') and her physical antics (we still can't get enough of the shots of Bimini slowly sinking into the sofa').

The nation has spoken and we want Bimini and Tayce to become the new faces of British morning television.

Bimini and Tayce Drag Race UK's Morning Glory Challenge. Picture: World of Wonder/BBC

4) When Bimini delivered one of the best verses in Drag Race herstory

It's safe to say that the United Kingdolls are the best British girl group to debut since Little Mix. Not only are they all amazing performers but we also saw each of their personalities shine 'UK Hun?' and Bimini really came through. Name a more iconic couplet than 'Gender-bender, cis-tem offender / I like it rough but my lentils tender'.

Haven't been able to get 'Release the beast, Bimini!' stuck out of my head since I first heard it and I want it to stay there forever.

5) When she did Katie Price better than anyone has ever done Katie Price

'The nipples are the eyes of the face'. Need I say more?

6) When she put the Bimini spin on the Prehistoric theme

Every season of Drag Race introduces us to a new selection of fashion queens but some of the most memorable queens are the ones who think outside the box with their looks. The prehistoric theme in episode 6 gave us many cavewoman outfits but Bimini gave us something different by rocking a high-fashion bacteria moment.

An Alexander McQueen worthy masterpiece.

7) When she coined the phrase 'Not a joke, just a fact'

Bimini earned her third RuPeter badge with her stand-up comedy set and it was truly glorious. As well as making us all want to dismantle the patriarchy with her hilarious storytelling, she provided us with a new iconic phrase and it's already taken over social media and our everyday lives.

Not a joke, just a fact.

8) When she made spots high fashion

The power that that has, the intelligence that that has, the clearance that that has, the access that that has, the influence that that has, the profile that that has, the international implications that that has...

Acne has never looked better.

9) When she became the Kat Slater of Drag in Beastenders

And the British Soap Award for Best Actress goes to... Bimini Bon Boulash.