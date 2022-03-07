Drag Race's Blu Hydrangea reveals RuPaul's awful idea for Snatch Game on UK vs The World

7 March 2022, 15:47 | Updated: 7 March 2022, 17:38

Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

"You know Ru tries to fuck with the girls when it comes to Snatch Game"

Hello, hello, hello and welcome to the Drag Race Yearbook.

Each week the eliminated queens from Drag Race UK vs The World have been sitting down with PopBuzz presenter Yshee Black to spill the tea on their time on the show.

The queens have also been nominating their fellow queens in our juicy yearbook categories, including who they think should be crowned Miss Congeniality of the season.

In this episode, Blu Hydrangea shares her reaction to the backlash she received after eliminating Pangina Heals, who many considered to be a favourite to win the competition. Blu also reveals the truly terrible suggestion that RuPaul gave her for Snatch Game, and Blu defends Baga Chipz after fans complained about her performance in the competition.

Hit play on the video at the top of this page to watch that and then subscribe to the PopBuzz YouTube Channel to see all the interviews with the queens from UK vs The World.

