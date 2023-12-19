Cheryl Hole reveals the six queens she'd invite to her dream dinner party | My Life In 20

Cheryl Hole. Picture: World of Wonder

By Woodrow Whyte

Cheryl Hole and over 100 drag queens from across the Drag Race franchise will be attending RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2024 at the ExCeL London from January 12-14. To get us hyped for the event, Cheryl takes a trip down memory lane to answer our 'My Life in 20' questions.

20) What drag queen could you watch 20 times over and not get bored?

I would happily watch Alyssa Edwards over and over again. Just talking, not even performing. There's something so entertaining and captivating about Alyssa. She has always been such a dream and so lovely to me. She always just puts a smile on my face no matter what.

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without notes?

I could talk about Spice World. Literally no cue cards, I will be able to tell you who said what, how many guests cameos there were, when did they give birth, in which hospital, when the Royal Albert Hall performance was. You name it, I know it.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

When I was 18, there was a song that came out by a special artist called Cheryl. It was called 'Call My Name'. And I remember being in a nightclub performing at the top of the podium, like I was Cheryl. And here I am, to this day, in 2023, 11 years later, doing it still.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

Who was sexy on the TV when I was 17? Pass! It will be someone sexy in 2011.

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

Oh, I went to Frankie and Benny's. It was such a fun evening. It was just me my girls from school. I had a pepperoni pizza and then I finished with an ice cream sundae.

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

I actually hated rice back in the day when I was a child growing up. I remember my family always ordering Indian food and I would refuse to have any of the rice. But now I love rice.

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14?

Ugly Betty and Desperate Housewives were on even playing fields for me. Even to this day. Desperate Housewives is my falling asleep TV show, so I'll watch an episode or two before I fall asleep.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

I'm a bit like Grey's Anatomy: it's always a beautiful day to save lives. So, I always just make sure that everybody is happy before we walk out on stage. So I always just check in with everybody before I go out.

12) If you could live the life of any other drag artist for 12 hours, who would you be and why?

RuPaul. Because I want to live in a lovely mansion for a day. And I want to know what it's like to be the Queen of Drag!

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

My best friend when I was 11 was called Tors. She is called Tors. We met in reception at school when we were four years old. We grew up together and she's exactly a week older than me, so we would be glued to the hip and do everything together.

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years time?

Second guessing myself. I'm always trying to please everybody around me and I need to just put myself first.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

So, I used to be petrified of dogs, which is ironic because I have a dog now, and there was a neighbour who lived opposite in our cul-de-sac. Her mum was visiting and she had this huge, huge dog that looked like a wolf. One day, it just started charging towards me and I just pelted it into our house screaming. I shut the dining room door and it was just bouncing against the door, and I was like, 'Why me? Why?!?'

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

A pop star, which is quite ironic because now I lip sync to people's music pretending to be a pop star, but at least I'm getting paid for it.

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

Oh gluttony, because I can't stop eating all I want. Like, my favourite thing in life is eating. Never know when to stop, which is why I'm in my big girl era right now. So, I'm just embracing it, enjoying it, but also I'm learning willpower.

6) You can invite six drag artists from DragConUK to your dream dinner party, who would you invite?

Okay. Six people. Christ. I hate everybody. Joking! I would have Silky Nutmeg Ganache. She would also help me cook in the kitchen and we've already spoken about that. I would have Blu Hydrangea come to read everybody. Because who doesn't love a little roasty toasty at a dinner party? I would have The Vivienne come and sing for everybody and do a Cher show. I'd have Jaida Essence Hall, because the girl is so funny as well. I'd have Michelle Visage because mother needs to keep us all in check. Then I'd have Janey Jacké come because we've resolved our issues since she sent me home.

RuPaul's DragCon UK 2023. Picture: Dave Bennet / World of Wonder

5) Name five things a drag queen can't live without.

Setting spray, a good support system, a energy drink of some variety, a USB with lots of storage, and a suitcase with four good wheels.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Loyal, compassionate, ridiculous and loving.

3) Your top three lip sync songs of all time.

'Call My Name' by Cheryl (obviously), 'Scandalous' by Mis-Teeq (for Miss Vanity Milan) and 'MacArthur Park' by Donna Summer.

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

To visit every continent...and not to perform. Does that count as two?

1) Who or what is your one true love?

My husband, Háydn, because he will divorce me if I didn't say that.

Cheryl Hole alongside over 100 other drag queens from across the Drag Race franchise will be attending RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2024.

Taking place at ExCeL London from 12-14 January 2024; Tickets are available at uk.rupaulsdragcon.com