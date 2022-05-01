Choriza May says there should be more drag performers on Drag Race judging panels | My Life In 20

By Woodrow Whyte

Fresh from being a guest judge on Drag Race España, Choriza May answers PopBuzz's My Life In 20 questions

"I don’t think I can even say it's a dream come true because it’s not something I even dreamed about," Choriza May tells PopBuzz, following her (much-requested) appearance as a guest judge on Drag Race España. "You dream about getting on the show, doing well after, but coming back as a guest judge? Just surreal!"

Surreal it might be for Choriza, but nobody can doubt her credentials. With arguably the most iconic entrance line in Drag Race herstory ("Don't hate me 'cause I'm beautiful, hate me 'cause I'm an immigrant"), Choriza had the nation enthralled from her very first appearance on Drag Race UK season 3. She eventually finished in joint 6th place, and her unique style and eccentric sense of humour earned Choriza a dedicated following, not just in her native Spain or in her adopted home of Newcastle, but all over the world.

Now, Choriza is back on our screens to join the judging panel of Drag Race España season 2 (for one night only) and Newcastle's spiciest, meatiest and silliest sausage thinks it's about time. "I do think they should have more drag performers on the judging panel. We’ve been through it, we are experts in drag and we care about our sisters."

After several performances from the talent show episode went viral on Twitter, Drag Race España is having its moment in the sun, with more and more international Drag Race fans tuning in to watch the Spanish queens turn it out each week. "The passion, the fire and the cultural references. Spain has such a rich culture, history and folklore," explains Choriza. "International viewers should feel privileged they get to learn about such a beautiful country through the vision of queer artists. It’s just joyful!" Amen to that.

To celebrate her appearance on Drag Race España, we asked Choriza to take a trip down memory lane and answer our My Life In 20 questions. Read those after the jump.

Choriza May Drag Race España. Picture: World of Wonder

20) What movie could you watch 20 times over and not get bored?

All About My Mother by Pedro Almodóvar, I honestly think I’ve watched it like 30 times. I use it to introduce all my friends to Pedro Almodóvar’s films.

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without preparing?

Myself! This 20 questions test is great! I know all the answers! I also know a lot about Pedro Almodóvar’s filmography.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

I sucked a dick for the first time. It impacted my forehead first a few times, then my chin, then my throat.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

Adrien Brody, and he still is! I just like men with big noses.

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

Not much but I was probably still mixing Coca Cola and Orange Fanta and thinking I invented the new hit drink.

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

Straight people.

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14 and why?

Física o Química! The typical teenager high school series. It was the first time that I saw a gay character in Spanish TV. Plot twist, it was played by Javier Calvo, judge of Drag Race España! What an icon!

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

I always greet magpies when I see one! “Good morning señor Magpie! How you doing bitch? Looking snazzy today, bye!” It’s bad luck if you don’t do it.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be and why?

I’m not sure actually, probably someone dead. Sometimes I feel dead inside, I’d be great at it!

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

My friend Ferran! He has always been by my side - we have been friends since nursery! One of my early memories of us is when we moved to primary school we were talking about how we were proper grown ups so it was ok for us to swear. We spent the whole day screaming “caca, culo, pedo, pis” which translates to “poop, ass, fart and piss”.

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years time?

Not chewing my food enough. I keep choking, I know this is how I’m gonna die.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

I was terrified of grasshoppers! They terrified me! And no, there is nothing funny about grasshoppers.

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

My whole childhood I wanted to become a palaeontologist! But one of my teachers at church school told me I’d make no money and have no work. So I followed her advice and became a professional cross dresser instead. I love Jesus.

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

At the moment it is gluttony. It manifests in the shape of a belly that should not be there. Thank goodness for corsets.

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party (dead or alive), who would you invite?

Rossy de Palma, Pedro Almodóvar, Ashley Tisdale, Jeremy Scott and Divine.

Choriza May Drag Race España Untucked. Picture: World Of Wonder

5) Name five things you can't live without.

My phone, my friends, red lipstick, paella and dick.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Passionate

Unique

Talented

Ambitious

3) Your top three songs of all time.

'Cuando Zarpa el Amor' by Camela, the Pokémon theme song, and 'La Revolución Sexual' by La Casa Azul.

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

Work with Los Javis (Javier Ambrosi and Javier Calvo) and tour with my one woman show.

1) Who or what is your one true love?

Paella, I fucking love Paella. But without chorizo in it. If you put chorizo in paella you are basically xenophobic.

Drag Race España is streaming now exclusively on WoW Presents Plus.