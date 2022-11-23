Drag Race UK's Danny Beard & Jonbers Blonde reveal why Michelle Visage shouldn't return as head judge

23 November 2022, 17:34

Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

Danny Beard and Jonbers Blonde spill the tea on PopBuzz's Drag Race Yearbook

Happy Drag Race UK finale week to all who celebrate 🎉

This week on the Drag Race Yearbook, PopBuzz presenter Yshee Black is joined by season 4 finalists Danny Beard and Jonbers Blonde.

Danny and Jonbers reveal the "real" reason RuPaul was absent from the judging panel during the makeover challenge episode and why they think Michelle Visage shouldn't return as head judge.

All that plus they nominate their fellow queens in our juicy yearbook categories. Hit play on the video to watch the full interview.

Drag Race Yearbook videos:

Latest RuPaul's Drag Race News

Dakota Schiffer Drag Race UK

Drag Race UK’s Dakota Schiffer reacts to her controversial elimination and judges critiques
Le Fil on the Drag Race Yearbook

Drag Race UK: RuPaul suggested Le Fil do Posh Spice with a Chinese accent for Snatch Game

Drag Race UK Sminty Drop sad twerk meme

Drag Race UK's Sminty Drop reacts to 'sad twerk' exit becoming a viral meme

Joe Black My Life In 20

Joe Black: ‘I've given up my dream of Sophie Ellis Bextor becoming my best friend’ | My Life In 20
Drag Race UK Copper Topp

Drag Race UK’s Copper Topp calls out Ella Henderson for Tory Party conference performance

Drag Race UK season 4 Starlet

Drag Race UK’s Starlet says she meant "no disrespect” to the judges following dramatic exit

Trending on PopBuzz

Will there be a Wednesday season 2?

Wednesday season 2: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and trailers

Wednesday

Is Thing a real hand or CGI in Wednesday? Here's how they filmed Thing's scenes

Is Thing a real hand or CGI in Wednesday? Here's how they filmed Thing's scenes

Wednesday

Wednesday ending explained: Who is the Hyde monster? Who is Laurel Gates?

Wednesday ending explained: Who is the Hyde and who is Laurel Gates?

Wednesday

Wednesday's powers explained: What do her visions mean? Who is Goody Addams?

Is Wednesday Addams a witch? Her powers and Goody Addams explained

Wednesday

Jenna Ortega confesses she used to cut up dead animals as a kid

Jenna Ortega says she used to perform autopsies on dead little animals as a kid

Celeb

Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega says that she feels connected to serial killers

Wednesday's Jenna Ortega says she feels connected to serial killers

News