Drag Race UK's Danny Beard & Jonbers Blonde reveal why Michelle Visage shouldn't return as head judge

By Woodrow Whyte

Danny Beard and Jonbers Blonde spill the tea on PopBuzz's Drag Race Yearbook

Happy Drag Race UK finale week to all who celebrate 🎉

This week on the Drag Race Yearbook, PopBuzz presenter Yshee Black is joined by season 4 finalists Danny Beard and Jonbers Blonde.

Danny and Jonbers reveal the "real" reason RuPaul was absent from the judging panel during the makeover challenge episode and why they think Michelle Visage shouldn't return as head judge.

All that plus they nominate their fellow queens in our juicy yearbook categories. Hit play on the video to watch the full interview.

Drag Race Yearbook videos: