RuPaul's DragCon UK 2023: Tickets, prices, lineup and everything you need to know

By Woodrow Whyte

RuPaul and your favourite queens are returning for RuPaul's DragCon 2023

Good news squirrel friends! RuPaul's DragCon is coming back to the UK.

After a two year break thanks to Miss Rona, RuPaul's DragCon UK is sashaying back to UK shores in January 2023. That gives you plenty of time to plan your draggiest outfits, so no excuses.

Taking place from Friday 6th January to Sunday 8th January 2023, the convention will feature - for the very first time in RuPaul’s DragCon UK herstory - a full three-day event for drag fans to enjoy. Tickets go on sale from 15th May 2022 at https://uk.rupaulsdragcon.com/.

The three-day RuPaul’s DragCon UK event will feature signings and meet & greets, performances, exclusive panels and a plethora of merch stalls and immersive activations from RuPaul’s Drag Race and fan-favorite WOW Presents Plus shows.

And, of course, you will be able to see all your favourite queens from the Drag Race universe, including supermodel of the world RuPaul and iconic UK drag superstars such as Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea, Cheryl Hole, Divina De Campo, Jimbo, Kitty Scott-Claus, as well as UK vs The World stars Lemon, Mo Heart and Pangina Heals.

RuPaul's DragCon UK 2023 Lineup (So Far):

