RuPaul's DragCon UK 2024: Tickets, prices, lineup and everything you need to know

Trixie Mattel & Katya vs 'The Most Impossible Trixie & Katya Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

RuPaul and your favourite queens are returning for RuPaul's DragCon 2024

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Good news Drag Race fans! RuPaul's DragCon UK is back back back again!

Yes that's right squirrel friends, DragCon UK is sashaying back to UK shores in January 2024. That gives you and your best Judy plenty of time to plan your draggiest outfits, so no excuses.

Taking place on January 13th & 14th at the ExCel Convention Centre, the event will host all your favourite drag queens from the UK and international franchises.

READ MORE: The year according to Jinkx Monsoon: 'It was pretty crazy when RuPaul forgot my name'

RuPaul's DragCon UK is BACK! 👑 2024 Tickets on Sale 30th June

DragCon UK will feature signings and meet & greets with your favourite Queens; fierce mainstage performances throughout the weekend; exclusive programming; wig-snatching merch; and branded activations from RuPaul’s Drag Race and fan-favourite WOW Presents Plus shows.

In addition to that, World of Wonder also announced that RuPaul's DragCon UK After Hours shows will kick off the weekend's festivities on Friday 12th January, with a second show scheduled for Saturday 13th January. With the acts still to be announced, fans with tickets to these shows will be treated to fierce drag performances by some of their favourite queens from across the Drag Race franchise.

Who will be appearing at RuPaul's DragCon UK 2024?

The first set of queens to be announced are...

A'Whora (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S2)

(RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S2) Aquaria (RuPaul’s Drag Race S10 Winner)

(RuPaul’s Drag Race S10 Winner) Black Peppa (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S4)

(RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S4) Blu Hydrangea (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S1, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World Winner)

(RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S1, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World Winner) Cheddar Gorgeous (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S4)

(RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S4) Cheryl Hole (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S1, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World)

(RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S1, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World) Dakota Schiffer (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S4)

(RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S4) Divina De Campo (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S1)

(RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S1) Gisèle Lullaby (Canada’s Drag Race S3 Winner)

(Canada’s Drag Race S3 Winner) Kitty Scott-Claus (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S3)

(RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S3) Lawrence Chaney (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S2 Winner)

(RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S2 Winner) Le Fil (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S4)

(RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S4) Mistress Isabelle Brooks (RuPaul’s Drag Race S15)

(RuPaul’s Drag Race S15) Nicky Doll (RuPaul’s Drag Race S12, Drag Race France)

(RuPaul’s Drag Race S12, Drag Race France) Pixie Polite (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S4)

(RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S4) Ra'Jah O’Hara (RuPaul’s Drag Race S11, RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars S6, Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs The World Winner)

(RuPaul’s Drag Race S11, RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars S6, Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs The World Winner) Vanity Milan (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK S3, Canada vs The World)

Can Lawrence Chaney name every Drag Race winner in 30 seconds? #shorts

RuPaul's DragCon UK 2024 Ticket Prices:

General Admission Single Day passes start at £40, with a General Admission Weekend Pass starting at £70.

All Star Tickets promising a "VIP DragCon Experience" are £125 for the day and £200 for the weekend.

The official after party tickets are £40 per night, or £60 for both.

Where can I buy tickets to RuPaul's DragCon UK 2024?

Tickets are on sale now at https://uk.rupaulsdragcon.com/

When is RuPaul's DragCon UK 2024?

Saturday 13th January and Sunday 14th January. There is also a kick-off party on Friday 13th in the evening.

Where is RuPaul's DragCon UK 2024?

ExCeL London, Royal Victoria Dock, 1 Western Gateway, London E16 1XL