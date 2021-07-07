Drag Race España reveal Envy Peru will be a guest judge in the semi-finals

By Jazmin Duribe

Envy Peru will be the first Drag Race contestant to act as a guest judge across the whole franchise.

It's almost over. Drag Race España, the seventh international instalment in the RuPaul's Drag Race franchise, will soon crown its first winner after launching on May 30.

Either Carmen Farala, Killer Queen, Pupi Poisson, or Sagittaria will scoop a year's worth of free Krash Kosmetics, €30,000 ($35,476) and, most importantly, the coveted title of Spain's First Drag Superstar.

It's been an impeccable season and although we're devastated it's nearly over, Drag Race have revealed that there's some more surprises in store before they close the curtain.

READ MORE: RuPaul's Drag Race International All Stars: All the queens rumoured to be in the cast

Envy Peru will be a guest judge in the Drag Race España semi-finals. Picture: World of Wonder

This week's semi-finals will feature and very exciting guest judge… none other than the winner of Drag Race Holland, Envy Peru. Surprisingly, this will be the first time a former Drag Race contestant has been invited as a guest judge across the whole franchise (not including Brooke Lynn Hytes on Canada's Drag Race, who is a permanent judge).

And who better to give their take on the fabulous batch of Spanish queens than someone who has been in their position? Envy will join judges Supremme de Luxe, Ana Locking, Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo.

Last year, Envy became the Dutch Drag Race Superstar winning a dress designed by Claes Iversen worth €18,000. Envy, who immigrated to Holland with her mother and aunt aged four, is the first Peruvian to compete in any Drag Race series.

READ MORE: Priyanka: “In 2020 I learned that I could date 5 different men and write 5 songs about all of them”

The Drag Race España semi-finals airs on July 11. Picture: World of Wonder

Drag Race España continues weekly every Sunday on WOW Presents Plus. Subscribe here.