Over 10,000 Eurovision fans sign petition for Frock Destroyers to represent UK in 2022

By Sam Prance

Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea and Divina de Campo are all keen to take part in the competition.

The public has spoken. People want RuPaul's Drag Race UK icons, the Frock Destroyers, to represent the UK at Eurovision.

You don't have to be a Drag Race expert to know that the Frock Destroyers are RuPaul's Drag Race royalty. Ever since Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea and Divina de Campo performed 'Break Up (Bye Bye Bye)' on Drag Race UK season 1, people have been obsessed with the group. Since then, they've charted in the UK top 40 and released their debut album Frock4Life.

Now, over 10,000 people have signed a petition for the Frock Destroyers to take part in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

READ MORE: Priyanka: “In 2020 I learned that I could date 5 different men and write 5 songs about all of them”

Eurovision: Sign petition for Frock Destroyers to represent UK. Picture: World of Wonder Productions, Eurovision

Eurovision took place on Saturday (May 22) and the UK came in last place with a total of 0 points. Drag Race fans think that the Frock Destroyers would be the perfect group to give the UK a chance at Eurovision success. One person tweeted: "I don't know how the UK decide who to send to #Eurovision BUT PLEASE SEND THE FROCK DESTROYERS NEXT YEAR!!"

Baga, Blu and Divina then began interacting with fan tweets and singer and writer Leland, who wrote 'Break Up (Bye Bye)' even tweeted: "Calling it now. The @frockdestroyerz will represent the UK for @Eurovision 2022" Since then, fans have set up a petition for Frock Destroyers to represent the UK at Eurovision and over 10,000 people have signed it.

SIGN THE FROCK DESTROYERS EUROVISION PETITION HERE

Blu even tweeted: "Manifesting Frock Destroyers for #Eurovision next year".

Also why the heck didn’t we send The Frock Destroyers???! 🙄 🇬🇧 xx pic.twitter.com/sjvEkqOP4G — Dani Harmer (@DaniHarmer) May 23, 2021

i hope the uk learns their lesson and we book the frock destroyers next year #Eurovision — noosha 🌿 (@noosha6274) May 22, 2021

We would have won with The Frock Destroyers. Someone have a word with whoever chooses our artists. #Eurovision — David Chipakupaku 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇿🇲 (@David_Chippa) May 22, 2021

Manifesting Frock Destroyers for #Eurovision next year 🙌✨ — Blu Hydrangea (@BluHydrangea_) May 18, 2021

I think we're ALL manifesting Frock Destroyers for Eurovision next year.

Who would you like to represent the UK at Eurovision?