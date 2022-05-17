Drag Race queens clap back at Gia Gunn for saying DragCon had 'zero beauty and glamour'

17 May 2022, 16:37

By Sam Prance

Gia Gunn has entered the chat.

RuPaul's Drag Race star Gia Gunn is back with another controversial opinion and her fellow queens are all weighing in on it.

Over the weekend, RuPaul’s DragCon LA 2022 took place in Downtown Los Angeles' Convention Centre and it's safe to say that it was one of the largest Drag Race events in RuPaul herstory. Not only did almost all of the drag queens from seasons 12, 13 and 14 attend, but all eight winners who will compete in All Stars 7 also appeared at the three-day extravaganza.

DragCon is a chance for queens to show off their best looks but it turns out that Gia Gunn wasn't a fan of what she saw.

Drag Race queens are dragging Gia Gunn for saying DragCon had zero beauty and glamour
Drag Race queens are dragging Gia Gunn for saying DragCon had zero beauty and glamour. Picture: Araya Doheny/Getty Images, @denali via Instagram

Yesterday (May 16), Gia logged on to Twitter and chose chaos. She tweeted: "Say what you want but I saw 0 beauty at this year’s dragcon…what happened to the glamour?".

She then added, "On the other hand…I think I was giving? Rate my look 1-10 if you have the nerve!" with several shots of her all-black ensemble.

Naturally, the tweet immediately set the internet on fire. Some queens found Gia's tweet hilarious, others found it hurtful and it immediately inspired thousands of memes and reactions. With that in mind, here are just a few of the responses so far.

1) Trixie Matell stans Gia the troll!

2) Shea Coulée also found it hilarious.

3) Heidi originally called Gia out but then joined in with the memes.

4) Things got heated between Farrah Moan and Gia.

5) Mo Heart has a story to tell.

6) Mariah said the library is open.

7) BenDeLaCreme has offered her services.

8) The memeification of Gia Gun.

9) Kim Chi is asking the important questions.

10) Someone needs to make this happen.

11) Why is this so accurate?

12) She is one of a kind.

13) I'm crying.

Just another day on Gia Gunn's internet.

