Drag Race queens clap back at Gia Gunn for saying DragCon had 'zero beauty and glamour'

By Sam Prance

Gia Gunn has entered the chat.

RuPaul's Drag Race star Gia Gunn is back with another controversial opinion and her fellow queens are all weighing in on it.

Over the weekend, RuPaul’s DragCon LA 2022 took place in Downtown Los Angeles' Convention Centre and it's safe to say that it was one of the largest Drag Race events in RuPaul herstory. Not only did almost all of the drag queens from seasons 12, 13 and 14 attend, but all eight winners who will compete in All Stars 7 also appeared at the three-day extravaganza.

DragCon is a chance for queens to show off their best looks but it turns out that Gia Gunn wasn't a fan of what she saw.

Drag Race queens are dragging Gia Gunn for saying DragCon had zero beauty and glamour. Picture: Araya Doheny/Getty Images, @denali via Instagram

Yesterday (May 16), Gia logged on to Twitter and chose chaos. She tweeted: "Say what you want but I saw 0 beauty at this year’s dragcon…what happened to the glamour?".

She then added, "On the other hand…I think I was giving? Rate my look 1-10 if you have the nerve!" with several shots of her all-black ensemble.

On the other hand…I think I was giving? Rate my look 1-10 if you have the nerve! pic.twitter.com/JZFGUYRgqD — Gia Gunn (@GiaGunn) May 16, 2022

Naturally, the tweet immediately set the internet on fire. Some queens found Gia's tweet hilarious, others found it hurtful and it immediately inspired thousands of memes and reactions. With that in mind, here are just a few of the responses so far.

1) Trixie Matell stans Gia the troll!

Gia please never change lol https://t.co/HGeCUufy3w — Trixie Mattel™ (@trixiemattel) May 16, 2022

2) Shea Coulée also found it hilarious.

Drag Con 2022 will one day be remembered as the year where no measurable or quantifiable beauty was seen. — Shea Couleé (@SheaCoulee) May 16, 2022

3) Heidi originally called Gia out but then joined in with the memes.

Now I usually don’t say anything especially when it comes to messy, foolish, and clearly incorrect social media post, but this time Ms @GiaGunn I feel like this is a step too far. As sisters we should build each other up not tear each other down. Until you learn that take a seat https://t.co/IADOPuqzCN — Heidi N Closet (@HeidiNCloset) May 16, 2022

Me looking for the glamour at Dragcon



Side note: This pic was taken after closing one night pic.twitter.com/NpQsr9t8nP — Heidi N Closet (@HeidiNCloset) May 16, 2022

4) Things got heated between Farrah Moan and Gia.

I know somebody that looks like the human embodiment of the scream mask didn’t just come for everybody’s drag con looks lol — 👑 Farrah Moan (@farrahrized) May 16, 2022

I know the girl/boy whatever you are who needs drama to stay relevant, is as inflamed as the pillsbury doughboy and shames sex workers is not trying to come for it. Don’t you have cigarettes and cocaine to be tending to my love? pic.twitter.com/UPZFe9kgHe — Gia Gunn (@GiaGunn) May 16, 2022

5) Mo Heart has a story to tell.

Gather round kids I want to tell you a story… The year was 2022 … no measurable or quantifiable beauty was seen near or far… — Mo Heart (@IAmMoniqueHeart) May 16, 2022

6) Mariah said the library is open.

When a Beta Bitch that cant put her lashes on correctly,has the nerve to say there was “No Beauty or Glamour “ at Rupauls Dragcon this year…….. You just gotta look at the source , laugh & take it with a grain of salt.😜🤣♥️♥️♥️ Everybody say LOVE ! #RuPaulDragRace — MARIAH BALENCIAGA (@MUG4DAYZ) May 16, 2022

7) BenDeLaCreme has offered her services.

I’M SORRY I WAS JUST SO BUSY I’LL BE SURE TO POP BY NEXT TIME. — BenDeLaCreme (@bendelacreme) May 16, 2022

8) The memeification of Gia Gun.

Say what you want but i saw 0 women in business at this year's dragcon... what happened to "get your fucking ass up and work?" 🤷🏻‍♀️ it seems like nobody wants to work these days. 🙄 — Aquaria 🤌🏼 (@aquariaofficial) May 17, 2022

9) Kim Chi is asking the important questions.

Say what you want but I saw 0 booty at this year’s dragcon. What happened to the badonkadonk? — Kim Chi (@KimChi_Chic) May 16, 2022

10) Someone needs to make this happen.

Gia Gunn needs to host next year’s Met Gala livestream. — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) May 16, 2022

11) Why is this so accurate?

gia gunn every time she tweets an opinion pic.twitter.com/vcBvgctQLI https://t.co/Th0QY3gHVo — k (@genovmia) May 17, 2022

12) She is one of a kind.

No one:



Gia Gun publicly about hundreds of her colleagues for no reason at all: pic.twitter.com/2Cac2RMkAD — Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) May 16, 2022

13) I'm crying.

Gia Gunn’s ability to generate entertaining drama is a 100% renewable resource that we should be studying as part of the fight against climate change. — CamCron (@CamCron) May 16, 2022

Just another day on Gia Gunn's internet.

