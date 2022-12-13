RuPaul Drag Race announce 'Global All Stars' international series

By Woodrow Whyte

Drag Race will also be moving networks - yet again - to MTV from VH1.

World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul's Drag Race, have announced new international editions of the show, as well as a brand new "Global All Stars" series.

According to a report in Variety, Drag Race be sashaying into Brazil, Germany and Mexico, and will be available to stream on MTV and Paramount+ in their respective territories.

The new Global All Stars, featuring "fan favourites from across the different international series" will stream on Paramount+.

That's not all. RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race (remember that?) has been renewed for a third season at VH1.

The flagship RuPaul’s Drag Race series will return in the new year on Jan 6 and it will have a new home on MTV. The show had previously aired on VH1 since 2017, and prior to that on Logo TV before that from 2009 to 2016. MTV and VH1 are owned by the same company, media giant Viacom.

After the wave of announcements, fans are reacting on social media. Some are joking about Drag Race switching networks once again, and even a Drag Race winner is joining in.

Drag Race UK season 1 winner and All Stars 7 alum The Vivienne tweeted: "Drag race US switches networks more than the Sugababes switches singers!"

Drag race US switches networks more than the Sugababes switches singers! — TheVivienne (@THEVIVIENNEUK) December 12, 2022

VH1 now that they lost Drag Race to MTV: pic.twitter.com/7vLkoF9Hyf — Seddera Side (@sedderaside) December 12, 2022

drag race doing an MTV-related challenge with the huge logo in the back on the most recent all stars season... 👀 the foreshadowing of it all pic.twitter.com/ZbSR6UwPVK — Seddera Side (@sedderaside) December 12, 2022

me watching everyone freak out about drag race switching to mtv knowing i’ll still have access to every single season on wowpresents+: pic.twitter.com/RmbWBU4Ru3 — ray ✨ (@mascarayde) December 12, 2022

Drag Race really started on Logo, switched to VH1, then All Stars went to Showtime (got a bad reaction), switched BACK to VH1, then switched to Paramount+ and now the main show is switching to MTV lol pic.twitter.com/CEhe8zM18M — ray ✨ (@mascarayde) December 12, 2022

Jujubee, a fan favourite who's appeared in more seasons of Drag Race than I can remember, has put herself forward to appear in the new Global All Stars series.

“I’m JUJUBEE. I’m 21 years old, then 17 years more and I’m gonna be the next global all star!!! I still can’t sew so well, but I’ve got the personality and casual separates! Meow meow!” -mehttps://t.co/8PrwOlFxWR — JUJUBEE (@jujuboston) December 12, 2022

Jujubee seeing a new "Global All Stars" getting announced: pic.twitter.com/U914SjsIFC — Seddera Side (@sedderaside) December 12, 2022

We need her now more than ever pic.twitter.com/ivwn5KGeXE — red dye 40 apologist (@wendywhaleyamz) December 12, 2022

She's joking but another season with Jujubee? Count me in.

The Global All Stars announcement left many fans asking the same thing: how does 'Global All Stars' differ to the 'Vs The World' series?

So far, WoW has produced two seasons of the series: UK vs The World and Canada vs The World. On both seasons, queens from multiple franchises around the world compete against each other. It was not immediately clear from WoW's statements how the new Global All Stars would be any different from Vs The World.

My guess (and this is only a guess) is that Global All Stars might be a replacement for original, US-only All Stars series. After all, there are only so many American queens left who WoW would want to appear on the All Stars franchise

Whatever the reason, fans were having a field day speculating and making memes about the announcement.

Is Global All Stars a new all stars? Is it instead of vs the world? Is it the new name for vs the world? Is it just All Stars with a certain CDR queen on it? 🤣🤣🤷‍♂️ — DragZilla (@drag_zilla) December 12, 2022

The Drag Race vs. The World format seeing that a Global All Stars format has been announced. pic.twitter.com/p99uiHevBB — Lee (@JustifyMyLee) December 12, 2022

The winner of global all stars pic.twitter.com/DJxQC7I3Sa — JACOBENA (@jacobena_) December 13, 2022

"Global All Stars" this better be US vs The World !!! 🤞‼️ https://t.co/fmP2vwgIZC — Seddera Side (@sedderaside) December 12, 2022

For UK fans, season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race will launch exclusively on WOW Presents Plus on 7 January 2023. The first episode is also available to non-subscribers for free and new subscribers can also receive a 20% discount on their first month’s subscription by using the code UNMISSABLE.

The new international iterations of Drag Race announced and third season of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race) will also be available on WOW Presents Plus in select global territories.

Which queens do you want you see on Global All Stars?