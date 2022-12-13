RuPaul Drag Race announce 'Global All Stars' international series

Drag Race will also be moving networks - yet again - to MTV from VH1.

World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul's Drag Race, have announced new international editions of the show, as well as a brand new "Global All Stars" series.

According to a report in Variety, Drag Race be sashaying into Brazil, Germany and Mexico, and will be available to stream on MTV and Paramount+ in their respective territories.

The new Global All Stars, featuring "fan favourites from across the different international series" will stream on Paramount+.

That's not all. RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race (remember that?) has been renewed for a third season at VH1.

The flagship RuPaul’s Drag Race series will return in the new year on Jan 6 and it will have a new home on MTV. The show had previously aired on VH1 since 2017, and prior to that on Logo TV before that from 2009 to 2016. MTV and VH1 are owned by the same company, media giant Viacom.

After the wave of announcements, fans are reacting on social media. Some are joking about Drag Race switching networks once again, and even a Drag Race winner is joining in.

Drag Race UK season 1 winner and All Stars 7 alum The Vivienne tweeted: "Drag race US switches networks more than the Sugababes switches singers!"

Jujubee, a fan favourite who's appeared in more seasons of Drag Race than I can remember, has put herself forward to appear in the new Global All Stars series.

She's joking but another season with Jujubee? Count me in.

The Global All Stars announcement left many fans asking the same thing: how does 'Global All Stars' differ to the 'Vs The World' series?

So far, WoW has produced two seasons of the series: UK vs The World and Canada vs The World. On both seasons, queens from multiple franchises around the world compete against each other. It was not immediately clear from WoW's statements how the new Global All Stars would be any different from Vs The World.

My guess (and this is only a guess) is that Global All Stars might be a replacement for original, US-only All Stars series. After all, there are only so many American queens left who WoW would want to appear on the All Stars franchise

Whatever the reason, fans were having a field day speculating and making memes about the announcement.

For UK fans, season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race will launch exclusively on WOW Presents Plus on 7 January 2023. The first episode is also available to non-subscribers for free and new subscribers can also receive a 20% discount on their first month’s subscription by using the code UNMISSABLE.

The new international iterations of Drag Race announced and third season of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race) will also be available on WOW Presents Plus in select global territories.

Which queens do you want you see on Global All Stars?

