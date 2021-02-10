Drag Race's Gottmik addresses Nina Bo'nina Brown's transphobic comments

By Jazmin Duribe

"Remember that you aren’t defined by a few mean comments."

Gottmik has thanked her fans and RuPaul's Drag Race co-stars for their support after it was discovered that Season 9 contestant Nina Bo'nina Brown had been making transphobic comments about her.

Gottmik is Drag Race's first transmasculine contestant and she has been very open about her transition. On Friday night's episode (Feb 5), the runway theme was little black dress and Gottmik took it literally, walking the runway in a tiny black "merkin" dress and nipple pasties, which proudly showed her top surgery scars.

In a YouTube review of the episode, Nina Bo'nina made comments about Gottmik's body. "Of course Gottmik can wear this and still have curves… we know why," Nina said, before laughing.

A viral thread showed another clip from a previous review, which saw Nina joking about the lyrics Gottmik wrote for her verse in 'ConDragulations'. The lyrics go: "Gottmik, was born a girl, baby. Was told that I can't do drag, knew I, had something to prove. Now, you're gonna lose." After a fan said that Gottmik's tuck was "always on point", Nina said: "You know he got a lot of stuff to tuck. In the words of Gottmik, Gottmik was born a girl."

The Drag Race community and a number of former stars quickly called out Nina's comments.

🎵 if transphobia is literally not ever funny under any circumstances and you absolutely deserve all the hatred you’re getting right now for making a hurtful joke in the face of bravery and divine artistry, clap your hands 🎶 CLAP 👏🏻 CLAP 👏🏻 — The Rosé (@omgheyrose) February 9, 2021

Gottmik is beautiful and you are what...transphobic! get out of here with that foul attitude, if your going to critique then come correct and at least be educated! Do better rather than being bitter over someone else’s talent & success which both are regardless of gender! — A'WHORA (@awhoraofficial) February 9, 2021

Things I won’t stand for... TRANSPHOBIA! Anyone else that supports this, BYE! https://t.co/PzTe2pOQpO — Cheryl Hole (@CherylHoleQueen) February 9, 2021

Just catching up on the nina bo’nina s13 review show issue. Other people’s genitals are really none of your business and are not a punchline. Also the obsession these review shows have with body shape is gross. Yes, You can go ‘but public figures open to critique’ blah blah blah — Joe Black (@misterjoeblack) February 9, 2021

Transphobia is absolutely disgusting and won’t be tolerated here. NBB, that was horribly violent and gross. Shame on you. — Jan (@jansportnyc) February 9, 2021

All bodies and all drag are beautiful, valid, and amazing because they’re ours 🤗🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ and we gotta stick together 💞 — Kameron Michaels (@KameronMichaels) February 9, 2021

I hope NBB apologises.



She has a history of tearing down the cast - presumably it makes her feel better about herself? Quite tragic really. — Crystal | Black Lives Matter (@crystalwillseeu) February 9, 2021

NBB is a hateful, bitter mess...but I guess I would be too if I went on national tv and still lived in my parents basement for another 20 years — Stream DRAG TRAP • Yvie Oddly (@OddlyYvie) February 9, 2021

Joking about Trans bodies is NOT the look. NBB I’m very sad and disappointed. 😞 — Jackie Cox (@JackieCoxNYC) February 9, 2021

Nina hasn't apologised for her comments, in fact, she's kind of doubled down on them. In an Instagram comment, Nina clapped back at accusations of transphobia. One comment read: "Not saying I know why a certain person has curves is the definition of transphobic it’s laughable tbh they claim so many drag race girls to be transphobic even ru. Yet their quiet when actual black trans woman are found dead and actually harassed they say nothing but jump the minute they can to shout someone’s transphobic within the community.

"Just a bunch of white evil twinks out to cancel a black queen what’s new? As many times these people have read queens for having boy body now their mad cus i said someone has curves was i lying? At this rate if anyone goes against gotmik or says he isnt that great or u don’t like a runway you’re transphobic lol [sic]." Nina has now made her Instagram account private.

On Tuesday (Feb 9), Gottmik addressed Nina's comments on Twitter and thanked fans for their support, writing: "Thank you to all of you for bringing so much light and love back into this situation and for all the [Drag Race] girls standing up and showing the trans community public support. It means so much to not only me but everyone else reading and effected by the negativity being thrown around."

She added: "Love you guys SO much and remember that you aren’t defined by a few mean comments."