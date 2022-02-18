Drag Race's Jimbo drags Pangina for "shady" elimination decision on UK vs The World

"She makes it seem like she's your friend"

Drag Race UK vs The World star Jimbo has called out Pangina for sending her home on the latest episode of the show, calling her decision "shady".

The Canadian drag star, who had been a frontrunner to take the crown, was eliminated from the competition in the third episode on Tuesday night (Feb 15) following her performance in the Rusical challenge.

Jimbo's performance as Toto the Dog in the West End Wendys musical didn't impress the judges, and she found herself in the bottom two with Jujubee, who has been receiving consistently poor critiques from the judges and had previously been in the bottom two. This contrasted with Jimbo who had placed in the top twice.

After winning the winners lip sync against Janey Jacké, Drag Race Thailand star Pangina chose to send home Jimbo, sparking outrage on social media.

Many felt that Jimbo should have been saved because of her strong performance in the competition up until the Rusical performance. And now in an interview with PopBuzz, Jimbo dragged Pangina for sending her home.

After naming Pangina the shadiest queen of the season, Jimbo called her out for being two-faced.

"She makes it seem like she's your friend", said Jimbo. "Right up to that elimination, she was like, 'Jimbo, you're so funny. I'm so impressed by your timing and your comedic skills'. And she's like, 'I'm just loving your interactions with Ru, I wish that I could have interactions with Ru like that. I love that you are just able to really take advantage of every moment'.

"And then the first chance that she got, she literally killed me off because she was knew the Snatch Game was coming. She was like, 'Oh my god, it's gonna be Snatch Game and you're so amazing at Snatch Game'. And so I was like, 'Well, don't worry girl. I'll help you work on your character and I'll help you out' and all that stuff. And then that shady bitch didn't even really listen."

When Jimbo made her case to Pangina to stay in the competition, Jimbo said: "You can tell that entire time she had her mind made up...she had her head up Jujubee's ass." Oop!

Speaking about her exit, Jimbo revealed that she had a much more explosive reaction than we got to see on screen.

"It was devastating when my time on the show ended," she said. "They edited out a lot of my outrage and sadness. I'm glad, because I was a little bit worried because I looked absolutely unhinged and psychotic. I screamed from the bottom of my soul, louder than I have ever screamed ever. I was trying to make Pangina's head explode two studios over. So they decided not to air that, and I'm kind of glad, because instead it was a really beautiful, emotional, tearful goodbye."

