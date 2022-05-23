Jinkx Monsoon reveals which queen she was most excited to see on All Stars 7 | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

"I see a lot of myself in Yvie and, let's face it, I'd like to see more of myself in Yvie"

While dropping Snatch Game in the second episode of All Stars 7 might have been a gag, but it should have come as no surprise to anyone that RuPaul's Drag Race season 5 winner Jinkx Monsoon killed it and wiped the floor with the competition.

Over the weekend, Jinkx returned to our screens for All Stars 7, which sees the winners of previous seasons of the main show (plus our Drag Race UK season one winner The Vivienne) fight it our to become to be crowned the “Queen of All Queens" and win a cash prize of $200,000.

Dropping the first two episodes at the same time, it was in the second episode that the queens discovered they were going to do the iconic Snatch Game. Not only that, but instead of one celebrity impersonation, they would have to do two.

Jinkx stole the show with her impressions of Natasha Lyonne and Judy Garland, and then she won the lip sync against Trinity The Tuck to steal the victory.

Drag Race Jinkx Monsoon All Stars 7. Picture: PopBuzz

Prior to All Stars 7, Jinkx stopped by PopBuzz HQ to spill the tea on her appearance in the show, what she really thought about the other queens in the werkroom, as well as telling us about her latest show with musical partner Major Scales called 'Together Again, Again!' (which you should definitely buy tickets for here).

Speaking about who she was most-excited to see in the werkroom, Jinkx said: "It's a very easy answer. And it's Raja.

"I don't want to say mentor, because it's not like she's been taking time out of her life to help me with mine. But we've crossed paths so many times throughout the years, we've been such good friends for so many years, that just getting to share that experience with someone I really care about was a lot of fun. So I was very, very excited to see Raja there."

And Jinkx was also very excited to meet one particular queen who she hasn't spent much time with prior to filming.

"...Of the girls I didn't know well, I was most excited to see Yvie, because I see a lot of myself in Yvie and let's face it, I'd like to see more of myself in Yvie [laughs] She's a slut! Did you know that she's a slut?! Did you know I was a slut when you invited me here?"

