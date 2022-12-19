The year according to Jinkx Monsoon: 'It was pretty crazy when RuPaul forgot my name'

By Woodrow Whyte

Queen of all Queens Jinkx Monsoon shares her highlights from 2022

2022 was Monsoon season all over again.

After competing on All Stars 7, the franchise's first-ever winners-only season, Jinkx Monsoon became the first queen in Drag Race herstory to snatch the crown twice, earning her the coveted title of "Queen of All Queens".

Jinkx secured the win and a hefty cheque too ($200,000 plus tips!) but the real winners were the fans, who spent 12 glorious episodes in the company of Drag Race's most-talented and captivating stars.

The charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent was off the charts, which is why All Stars 7 made it onto our best TV shows of 2022 list. 10s, 10s, 10s across the board!

Since the show, Jinkx has co-created and starred in her own sketch comedy series, released an EP, toured over the world with her musical partner Major Scales, and is currently back on tour with BenDeLaCreme for their annual festive jamboree 'The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show'.

And it was recently announced that Jinkx will make her Broadway debut in Chicago as Matron "Mama" Morton, becoming the first drag artist to ever land the role. Now that's herstory in the making!

So, who better to get a vibe check on the past year than the queen herself. Here's the year according to Jinkx Monsoon.

RuPaul and the cast of All Stars 7 DragCon 2022. Picture: Getty

PopBuzz: Describe 2022 in three words.

Jinkx Monsoon: Chaotic, hopeful and life-changing.

Story time...what was the wildest thing to happen to you this year?

I think I’d be silly to say anything other than winning All Stars 7. Though, it was also pretty crazy when RuPaul pointed a giant pair of gold scissors at me and forgot my name. I embrace the crazy in my life.

Which song or album did you have on repeat all year long?

Definitely The Virgo Odyssey: Prologue! My latest EP. Available wherever you get your music.

If you could time travel back to January 1st, what advice would you give yourself?

I probably wouldn't have listened but I'd say to myself: spend less time being anxious about things that may or may not happen. A wise director once said to me: why worry twice— worry when something happens, not before.

Who is your hero of the year?

Ziwe. Ziwe. It’s Ziwe.

BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon. Picture: Getty

Which TV or film moment left you truly gagged?

The entirety of Everything Everywhere All at Once. I was gagged from start to finish— two solid hours of gagging, it was really rough on my system.

What thing did you unexpectedly become obsessed with this year?

Moisturising.

What or who has been your favourite account to follow on social media?

Luke Cook a.k.a. the Devil from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. And I always get a kick out of @theinspiredunemployed.

What would you like to stay in 2022 and never see again?

I'd like anything to stay behind that isn't leading us to a kinder, more empathetic world.

What are you manifesting for 2023?

I am manifesting more life experiences with friends and family, and my cats. I’m also casting my spells for projects I want to see come to light, and new avenues of performance to explore.

