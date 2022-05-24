Drag Race's Jinkx Monsoon claps back at trolls commenting on her weight

24 May 2022

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"My body is not for you to comment on."

RuPaul's Drag Race's Jinkx Monsoon wants people to stop commenting on her body, ok?

Jinkx is currently a contestant on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7, which premiered on Friday (May 20). This season is a little different because not only will none of the queens be eliminated but it also only features contestants that have won previously.

Having won season 5, Jinkx returned to make her mark yet again and leave $200,000 richer. And make her mark she did, thanks to a legendary Snatch Game performance as Judy Garland in episode 2 that had everybody in stitches.

Although it's clear we're all loving Jinkx, she has sadly had to deal with trolling about her weight.

In an exclusive interview with PopBuzz, Jinkx opened up about how the mean comments had got to her and urged people to stop commenting on other people's bodies.

"For a very sensitive, highly-anxious Virgo with OCD, I have been affected by things," Jinkx explained. "Ok here's an example. My weight has nothing to do with the things that I'm good at. I'm a singer and an actor and a comedian, nowhere in the job description of being a singer, actor, comedian does it say you have to be thin. But for some reason people really love commenting on the way my body has changed over the past decade and I don't think that even needs to be part of the discussion."

She added: "When people say, 'But you chose to do this. You chose to go into this arena.' Yeah, I chose to be an actor. I didn't choose to have trolls on the internet comment on my body weight. You know so… fuck off. Leave us the fuck alone. My body is not for you to comment on."

Fans, and a few former Drag Race queens, commended Jinkx on her comments and thanked her for her honesty.

One person tweeted: "I really needed to hear this today. My family keeps commenting on my body and weight and after a weekend with them I was pretty done about it. Thank you so much for your words and honestly you're right nowhere in my job description says I have to be thin and neither in yours."

Another added: "I can't believe people still comment on this.. an not on the talent, how far you've come since your season.. ohh an like you say!? If you do it right 1st time... (You don't need all-stars..!) And snatch game... SNATCHED both times...bam! [sic]."

Your daily reminder to just STOP commenting on other people's bodies.

