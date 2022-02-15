Drag Race's Jorgeous called out for mistaking Monet X Change for Monique Heart

15 February 2022, 12:21

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Not her thinking all black people look the same during BHM."

RuPaul's Drag Race star Jorgeous is being criticised for confusing Monet X Change with Monique Heart.

In a YouTube Q&A for Roscoe's RPDR Season 14 Viewing Party with Batty Davis & Naysha Lopez alongside fellow season 14 queen Alyssa Hunter, Jorgeous was asked if she had been watching Drag Race UK vs. The World, which is currently airing, and who she was rooting for. She replied: "I would definitely have to say Monet X Change. Bitch, I love-."

The interviewer then stepped in to let Jorgeous know that Monet, who was on season 10 of Drag Race and won All Stars 4, was not actually on the show it was in fact another Black queen, Monique Heart. Jorgeous then said: "Oh fuck, fuck fuck," and looked a little embarrassed.

READ MORE: RuPaul's Drag Race star Bosco reveals she's a transgender woman

Drag Race's Jorgeous called out for mistaking Monet X Change for Monique Heart.
Drag Race's Jorgeous called out for mistaking Monet X Change for Monique Heart. Picture: World of Wonder

In response to the video, which is currently being circulated on social media, Monet X Change tweeted: "Blue Sponge…Stunning."

Some have criticised Jorgeous for the mix up because a number of Black queens have previously spoken out about being annoyed that they have constantly been confused for each other.

However, others believe the mix up was innocent and might have been because Monet was announced as the guest on next week's show or because she's rumoured to be taking part in an 'All Winners' series of Drag Race which would see former queens who have won compete against each other.

Jorgeous hasn't responded to the backlash but she did like a tweet, which read: "The girl is a pot head and she said the wrong name bc they were just talking about Monet 30 seconds earlier... Not the yts trying to cancel her for being zooted... Get a grip."

