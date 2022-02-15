Drag Race's Jorgeous called out for mistaking Monet X Change for Monique Heart

By Jazmin Duribe

"Not her thinking all black people look the same during BHM."

RuPaul's Drag Race star Jorgeous is being criticised for confusing Monet X Change with Monique Heart.

In a YouTube Q&A for Roscoe's RPDR Season 14 Viewing Party with Batty Davis & Naysha Lopez alongside fellow season 14 queen Alyssa Hunter, Jorgeous was asked if she had been watching Drag Race UK vs. The World, which is currently airing, and who she was rooting for. She replied: "I would definitely have to say Monet X Change. Bitch, I love-."

The interviewer then stepped in to let Jorgeous know that Monet, who was on season 10 of Drag Race and won All Stars 4, was not actually on the show it was in fact another Black queen, Monique Heart. Jorgeous then said: "Oh fuck, fuck fuck," and looked a little embarrassed.

In response to the video, which is currently being circulated on social media, Monet X Change tweeted: "Blue Sponge…Stunning."

Some have criticised Jorgeous for the mix up because a number of Black queens have previously spoken out about being annoyed that they have constantly been confused for each other.

However, others believe the mix up was innocent and might have been because Monet was announced as the guest on next week's show or because she's rumoured to be taking part in an 'All Winners' series of Drag Race which would see former queens who have won compete against each other.

Not her thinking all black people look the same during BHM😔 — መለይ (@melztes) February 14, 2022

It's the casual racism for me https://t.co/sAoGlOCjeN — PJ (@MojackoLanturn) February 15, 2022

Bird brain twunks coming for legends like @lee_fontaine 😡 she offered up a valid point of view. S14 ru girls can’t handle critiques. So far that is. Also #jorgeous, it’s Mo Heart and not Monet. Not all black people look alike. — stories (@stories68263713) February 15, 2022

I get that Monique and Monet have similar names. But Girl, she didn’t even try to correct herself. And we all know they are completely different. It’s obvious she isn’t watching the show. — Mars ✨ (@liketheeplanet) February 14, 2022

Not people who have BLM in their twitter bio's defending Jorgeous for confusing Monet Exchange and Mo Heart, because 'insert reach here'. Especially when Tia Kofi literally called this behaviour out not last week. C'mon folks' let's do better. — Danzilla1987 (@danzilla1987) February 15, 2022

not jorgeous confusing monet and monique in black history month? — 👁na ♏️ (@gaelgarseeyal8r) February 14, 2022

it's not that deep. before they did the Q&A, monet was announced as the guest for next week. also they make them drink hard cocktails for the tea to be spilled.



WHY YALL ACTING BRAND NEW? https://t.co/3rGyMXtj0K — maybe: igig (@igiglim) February 15, 2022

She made a mistake regarding “All Winners” she literally says a comment “I wana thinking about something else”. Y’all look into it too much. — 🌞 (@3SolCr3at3sArt) February 14, 2022

It’s not a reach that she knows the details on the All Winners season and was talking about Monet 😂 — Clint Denman (@clintdenman37) February 14, 2022

the girl is a pot head and she said the wrong name bc they were just talking about Monet 30 seconds earlier... Not the yts trying to cancel her for being zooted... Get a grip — Eve 6000 🦋 (@alsoabouteve) February 15, 2022

Jorgeous hasn't responded to the backlash but she did like a tweet, which read: "The girl is a pot head and she said the wrong name bc they were just talking about Monet 30 seconds earlier... Not the yts trying to cancel her for being zooted... Get a grip."

