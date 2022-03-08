Drag Race's Jujubee reveals Jimbo read that was cut from reading challenge on UK vs The World

8 March 2022, 12:04 | Updated: 8 March 2022, 12:32

Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

"It's a well-rounded way of telling her she's two-faced"

Drag Race UK vs The World star Jujubee has revealed her shady read for Jimbo in the Reading Challenge that didn't make it to air.

Jujubee is an icon in the Drag Race world. Having appeared on the show three times before, and finished in third place each time, Jujubee is now hoping to break the curse and snatch the crown in the UK vs The World finale, which airs tonight on BBC Three.

As well as being a strong competitor, Jujubee is also known for her razor-sharp reading abilities and has won the Reading Challenge a record three times, including on UK vs The World in episode 3.

In an interview with PopBuzz, Jujubee revealed that some of reads from the UK vs The World season didn't make it to air, including her read for Jimbo.

Jujubee Drag Race UK vs The World
Jujubee Drag Race UK vs The World. Picture: World of Wonder / PopBuzz

For her read, Juju decided to take inspiration from the pandemic. "It went something like this," Jujubee said.

"You know in this pandemic we're required to wear a mask over our face. How many do you wear, Jimbo? Two?"

Oop! Jujubee also hinted that she didn't take kindly to some of Jimbo's remarks about her in press interviews after she left the competition.

Jujubee said: "It's a well-rounded way of telling her she's two-faced. I think she got it. She had the opportunity to read me there during the reading challenge and win that...but she waited an entire year for press [interviews] to say what she wanted to say. Ain't that some shit? You've been sitting on that for a year, baby?"

The girls are fighting!

WATCH: Jimbo, Jujubee, Lemon and Mo Heart take on The Most Impossible Drag Race Quiz

Elsewhere in the interview, Jujubee addressed criticisms about her runway looks and called out the judges for their "mean" critiques. She also nominated her sisters in our juicy yearbook categories, including her nomination for Miss Congeniality.

To watch the full interview, hit play on the video at the top of this page.

