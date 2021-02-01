Drag Race's Kandy Muse apologises for using Jeffree Star Cosmetics mirror following backlash

By Jazmin Duribe

Kandy used the mirror during a conversation about Black Lives Matter and protesting.

Kandy Muse has apologised for using a Jeffree Star Cosmetics product on RuPaul's Drag Race during a conversation about Black Lives Matter.

On Friday night's episode (Jan 29), Kandy, Symone and LaLa Ri were getting ready for a bag-themed runway challenge when they got into a conversation about Black Lives Matter. Kandy explained that following George Floyd's death in May 2020, she attended many protests.

She said: "When all the marches and protests were happening in New York City I made sure I was out there protesting. Being an Afro-Latina from the South Bronx, I see Black people being murdered by police it just puts so many things into perspective. Fighting for Black lives is very important to me."

READ MORE: Drag Race fans think Trinity the Tuck is behind a Reddit account dragging other queens

Drag Race's Kandy Muse apologises for using Jeffree Star Cosmetics mirror following backlash. Picture: @thekandymuse via Instagram, @jeffreestar via Instagram

Throughout the conversation, Kandy was applying her makeup using a Jeffree Star Cosmetics mirror. As you know, Jeffree Star has an extremely problematic past when it comes to racism. The YouTuber has made various offensive comments about Black people and used the N-word. Jeffree has since apologised for his behaviour.

Kandy received backlash for seemingly supporting Jeffree, especially during the Black Lives Matter conversation. She has now stressed that she does not support Jeffree Star.

Kandy Muse using a Jeffree Star Cosmetics mirror. Picture: VH1

She tweeted: "I've seen a few concerns about me using a JS mirror during the BLM segment on EP.5, that was mirror that was given to me a long time ago and was just in my kit, didn’t think anything of it. I do not support him, I apologize if that offended you."

I still support you and think you are fucking amazing 💖 https://t.co/EkPb1fuhCv — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 31, 2021

Jeffree actually responded to Kandy, writing: "I still support you and think you are fucking amazing."