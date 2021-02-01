Drag Race's Kandy Muse apologises for using Jeffree Star Cosmetics mirror following backlash

1 February 2021, 11:32 | Updated: 1 February 2021, 11:40

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Kandy used the mirror during a conversation about Black Lives Matter and protesting.

Kandy Muse has apologised for using a Jeffree Star Cosmetics product on RuPaul's Drag Race during a conversation about Black Lives Matter.

On Friday night's episode (Jan 29), Kandy, Symone and LaLa Ri were getting ready for a bag-themed runway challenge when they got into a conversation about Black Lives Matter. Kandy explained that following George Floyd's death in May 2020, she attended many protests.

She said: "When all the marches and protests were happening in New York City I made sure I was out there protesting. Being an Afro-Latina from the South Bronx, I see Black people being murdered by police it just puts so many things into perspective. Fighting for Black lives is very important to me."

READ MORE: Drag Race fans think Trinity the Tuck is behind a Reddit account dragging other queens

Drag Race's Kandy Muse apologises for using Jeffree Star Cosmetics mirror following backlash
Drag Race's Kandy Muse apologises for using Jeffree Star Cosmetics mirror following backlash. Picture: @thekandymuse via Instagram, @jeffreestar via Instagram

Throughout the conversation, Kandy was applying her makeup using a Jeffree Star Cosmetics mirror. As you know, Jeffree Star has an extremely problematic past when it comes to racism. The YouTuber has made various offensive comments about Black people and used the N-word. Jeffree has since apologised for his behaviour.

Kandy received backlash for seemingly supporting Jeffree, especially during the Black Lives Matter conversation. She has now stressed that she does not support Jeffree Star.

Kandy Muse using a Jeffree Star Cosmetics mirror
Kandy Muse using a Jeffree Star Cosmetics mirror. Picture: VH1

She tweeted: "I've seen a few concerns about me using a JS mirror during the BLM segment on EP.5, that was mirror that was given to me a long time ago and was just in my kit, didn’t think anything of it. I do not support him, I apologize if that offended you."

Jeffree actually responded to Kandy, writing: "I still support you and think you are fucking amazing."

Latest RuPaul's Drag Race News

Drag Race UK Asttina Mandella

Drag Race UK’s Asttina Mandella reveals why she was so emotional after the judges critiques | PopBuzz Meets

Video

Drag Race UK's Cherry Valentine

Drag Race UK's Cherry Valentine reacts to the judges critiques after elimination | PopBuzz Meets

Video

Cherry Valentine, Ginny Lemon, Tayce

QUIZ: Which Drag Race UK season 2 queen are you?

Drag Race UK Joe Black reacts to judges critiques

Drag Race UK's Joe Black reveals his original hometown runway idea was blocked by producers | PopBuzz Meets

Video

The best memes from Drag Race UK season 2

The best memes from Drag Race UK season 2

Viral

Drag Race UK

RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Meet the season 2 queens

Trending on PopBuzz

Warnings about people removing the red filter on Silhouette challenge videos are going viral

People are 'removing' the red filter on Silhouette challenge videos and it's not OK

Viral

Nikita Dragun

Nikita Dragun: 24 facts about the YouTuber you probably never knew

YouTubers

2021 memes: Kanye West and Jeffree Star

The best memes of 2021 (so far)

Viral

All the best viral TikTok songs in 2021

Best TikTok songs 2021: All the viral songs from TikTok

Viral

On My Block season 4: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

On My Block season 4: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the final season

On My Block

Here's how to do the Silhouette Challenge on TikTok

Everybody is doing the Silhouette Challenge on TikTok and we're living for it

Viral