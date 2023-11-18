Drag Race UK's Kate Butch responds to "Kate was robbed" comments after shock elimination

By Woodrow Whyte

Kate Butch spills the tea on the Drag Race Yearbook.

This week, Yshee is joined by the self-described comic sans of Drag, Kate Butch!

Drag Race UK Kate Butch. Picture: World of Wonder / PopBuzz

After a string of 'safe' performances, Kate Butch went into this week's episode on a high after finally winning a challenge following last week's "Melodrama-Rama" acting challenge.

This week, the queens were tasked with creating a family resemblance in a makeover challenge with staff from the Switchboard LGBTQ+ helpline.

Despite positive comments from the judges about her runway with Switchboard employee Xan, the judges didn't see enough of a family resemblance when compared with the other pairings, placing Kate in the lip sync against DeDelicious.

Despite losing the lip sync, many viewers felt fan-favourite Kate was "robbed" and that DeDe should have gone home. Drama!

On the Drag Race Yearbook, Kate Butch responds to those comments, reveals her unaired reads from the reading challenge, reveals that she actually 'picked' the Rina Sawayama song she went home on, plus she nominates her fellow queens in our juicy yearbook categories.

