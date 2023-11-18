Drag Race UK's Kate Butch responds to "Kate was robbed" comments after shock elimination

18 November 2023, 17:46

Drag Race UK's Kate Butch Responds To "Kate Was Robbed" Comments | Drag Race Yearbook

Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

Kate Butch spills the tea on the Drag Race Yearbook.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's a brand new week on the Drag Race Yearbook and that means we've been kiki'ing with the latest eliminated queen from Drag Race UK.

Each week the eliminated queens from season 5 will be sitting down with PopBuzz hostess with the mostest Yshee Black to spill the tea on their time on the show.

And guess what? This season, it'll be streamed LIVE every Friday at 12:40pm UK time, before being uploaded to our YouTube channel in full.

As always, each eliminated queen will be nominating their season 5 sisters in our yearbook categories, including who they think should be crowned PopBuzz Prom Queen of the season.

This week, Yshee is joined by the self-described comic sans of Drag, Kate Butch!

READ MORE: Drag Race UK's Cara Melle responds to Tomara Thomas shady confessional

Drag Race UK Kate Butch
Drag Race UK Kate Butch. Picture: World of Wonder / PopBuzz

After a string of 'safe' performances, Kate Butch went into this week's episode on a high after finally winning a challenge following last week's "Melodrama-Rama" acting challenge.

This week, the queens were tasked with creating a family resemblance in a makeover challenge with staff from the Switchboard LGBTQ+ helpline.

Despite positive comments from the judges about her runway with Switchboard employee Xan, the judges didn't see enough of a family resemblance when compared with the other pairings, placing Kate in the lip sync against DeDelicious.

Despite losing the lip sync, many viewers felt fan-favourite Kate was "robbed" and that DeDe should have gone home. Drama!

On the Drag Race Yearbook, Kate Butch responds to those comments, reveals her unaired reads from the reading challenge, reveals that she actually 'picked' the Rina Sawayama song she went home on, plus she nominates her fellow queens in our juicy yearbook categories.

Hit play on the video at the top of this page to watch the full interview and then subscribe to the PopBuzz YouTube Channel to be the first to watch the next (LIVE!) episode of the Drag Race Yearbook.

Watch more Drag Race Yearbook here:

Latest RuPaul's Drag Race News

Drag Race UK Cara Melle

Drag Race UK's Cara Melle responds to Tomara Thomas shady confessional | Drag Race Yearbook
BenDeLaCreme

BenDeLaCreme: ‘Who is my one true love? Danny DeVito' | My Life In 20

Drag Race UK Vicki Vivacious Interview

Drag Race UK's Vicki Vivacious calls out queens for lying to RuPaul on the runway | Drag Race Yearbook
Drag Race UK Banksie interview

Drag Race UK's Banksie claps back at Vicki Vivacious reading challenge remark

Drag Race UK Miss Naomi Carter

Drag Race UK's Miss Naomi Carter wades into Banksie, Cara Melle & Vicki Vivacious drama

Drag Race UK's Alexis Saint-Pete spills about her time on season 5

Drag Race UK’s Alexis Saint-Pete reacts to judges critiques and Cara & Tomara drama

Trending on PopBuzz

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 45 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Selling Sunset cast before and after: Here's what everyone looked like before joining the show

Selling Sunset cast before and after: Here's what everyone looked like before joining the show

Selling Sunset

Robert Pattinson says he spent 6 months sleeping on an inflatable boat on the floor because he had no other furniture

Robert Pattinson slept on an inflatable boat for 6 months because he didn't own any furniture

Celeb

Tom Blyth reveals sweet message Jennifer Lawrence send Hunger Games cast

Hunger Games' Tom Blyth reveals sweet message Jennifer Lawrence sent to prequel cast

News

Selling The OC season 3: When dies it come out on Netflix?

Selling The OC season 3 release date: When does it come out on Netflix?

News

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Ashnikko breaks down the lyrics for Weedkiller track by track

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

Jonas Brothers vs. 'The Tower Of Truth'