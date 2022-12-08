Kitty Scott-Claus: "If I had won Drag Race, my winners series would've been like The Simple Life" | My Life In 20

Kitty Scott-Claus My Life In 20. Picture: World of Wonder

By Woodrow Whyte

RuPaul's DragCon UK returns 6, 7, & 8 January 2023 at ExCeL London with over 100 of your favourite queens. In anticipation of the event, we took a trip down memory lane with Drag Race UK star Kitty Scott-Claus.

20) What movie could you watch 20 times over and not get bored?

I've got so many. The first one that springs to mind, which is like my comfort movie if ever I'm having a down day and I just need something mindless to put on, is The Little Mermaid. Every single time. I watch it and I get transported back to being like a little kid and feel warm and cosy because it gives me all the feels. I love it.

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without notes?

The X Factor auditions. I could do 19 minutes talking about Ariel Burdett or Rachel Lester, the best singer in Cardiff. [PopBuzz: That would be such a good drag show, just doing all the different auditions] Literally! Just all of them, and it's just me!

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

When I was 18 I got into drama school. Growing up, I knew that I wanted to go to drama school, I wanted to do musical theatre and I wanted to study in London, so everything in my life up until that point was leading up to that audition. Because I grew up in Birmingham - and as accepting as a place Birmingham is - I knew that London was the place to be for me as a young queer person. I auditioned and got in, and then in my head I was like, this is where my life begins.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

Do you know what, my childhood crush has always been the same: Duncan James from Blue. I remember being really young and seeing that Attitude magazine cover. Oh my god. I actually worked with him in a Panto one year. Now, I see him at events and I love him so much. He's brilliant. I've got a special place in my heart for our Dunc.

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

This is so mean...I wouldn't do this now! But I went for a Chinese with my group of friends and there was this girl that everyone liked but I didn't like her. So, I gave everyone the address of the restaurant but gave her the wrong address. She was there [by herself] and I was like, 'Sorry!' It's horrible, I know. I've never told anyone that, so that's a PopBuzz exclusive.

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

My first thought was wine but I shouldn't say that. Olives! I used to hate olives. And you know what? I love them, can't beat 'em. It's not as exciting an answer as wine though, is it?

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14?

The Simple Life with Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. If I had won Drag Race, my winners series would have been like The Simple Life. I'd go around and doing normal people's jobs but in drag. I think that's so funny. I think that show left an impression on my life. Paris Hilton and her entire aesthetic is just the one for me.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

It's magpies. Do you know what, I've got good reason to be superstitious about magpies. I live in Soho and there's not many trees around but there's a tree outside my flat. There's never any birds but the day I found that I got on Drag Race, I was sat there looking at my phone and then I looked out the window and there were two magpies in the tree outside my house! When that happened, I was like, 'I've got it'. Also, the other day I was going to Belfast. I was in the car and I saw one Magpie and I was like, 'something's gonna go wrong'. The plane is gonna go down, something's gonna go wrong. And then I got to the airport and I had to wait in a queue for an hour to get my bag checked.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be?

Does it have to be present day? Could it be someone from the past? Because I'm really into The Crown at the moment, so I'd want to be Princess Di on her wedding day.

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

I went to school with my cousin Rosie. She was my best friend - we are really good friends still. But I remember she was so tall when we were 11 and I was quite short. Like, she was so so tall. She had a growth spurt when she was eight years old and was two foot taller than everyone else. Then when I was 11, I took over her. I was like 'hahaha I'm the tall one now!'

Kitty Scott-Claus RuPaul's DragCon UK. Picture: World of Wonder

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years time?

The really obvious ones are like smoking and drinking but I don't smoke. I do drink but not that much, so none of them really. I would have said stop biting my nails but since I got the acrylics, I can't bite them. Maybe I should take something up? Here's the thing, I don't have a hobby. I've discovered recently I don't have any hobbies. My hobbies are drag. I need to find a hobby, so I'm going to say that. I'm going to stop not-having hobbies.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

Claustrophobia. I'm really not good in like enclosed spaces. So lifts and stuff, I'd much rather get the stairs or like an escalator.

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be a pop star. When I was a child, I wanted to be like the Spice Girls, Girls Aloud, Steps. That was my goal. I used to go to stage school on the weekends and I'd be singing everything. It was my dream to be a pop star. Now, I get to lip sync and pretend I am one.

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

Maybe sloth. That's cute. Actually, no, do you know what? I'm on a bit of a health kick at the moment. I do like to go to the gym. Maybe I would choose gluttony because I love food so much. Food is like a highlight of my life. My mum used to tell me off when I was little because we'd be having lunch and I'd be like, 'What's for tea?'

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party, who would you invite?

My first thought was Princess Diana, again. I want Cheryl Cole, Katie Price, Lisa Scott Lee, Kim Kardashian and who else? My favourite TikToker at the moment is Charley Marlowe and she's iconic. She's a girl from from Salford, so I'd say Charley Marlowe.

5) Name five things you can't live without.

I've just read the Girls Aloud autobiography and they answer a similar question and you can tell they're all just doing it for the brand deals. Cheryl's is like, 'My Charlotte Tilbury all nighter cream'. You just want it sent in the post! I know how this works!

Right, five things I can't live without. Okay, I'm not going to do boring answers: the Charlotte Tilbury all nighter creme. Jo Malone Peony and Blush Suede candles. They have to be Jo Malone - they can't be knockoffs! It would also be my Ugg slippers. I literally can't go anywhere without them. The last thing I couldn't live without would be Tequila Rose.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

We had to do this on Drag Race but in three words: I said 'busty blonde bubbly' and now I need another one. So, I would say 'busty, blonde, bubbly hun'.

3) Your top three songs of all time.

'Wannabe' by the Spice Girls. 'Sound of the Underground' by Girls Aloud, and 'Lover' by Taylor Swift.

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

I'm very much single but when I get married I want a big naughties style OK Magazine wedding. I want OK to sponsor it, I want a front page exclusive. I don't want to get married in drag but I will do it if they're paying for it. I think that's so camp. And then a second one? Does everyone just say like 'jump out a plane' or something? I'll say jump out a plane in drag.

1) Who or what is your one true love?

My one true love is the colour pink. It brightens every day. It's the colour that I've always been most drawn to. If I want anything, it will be pink. Everything in my life is pink. The world doesn't have enough pink.

This interview was edited for length and clarity.

