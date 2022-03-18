RuPaul's Drag Race's Kornbread reveals she's not returning for season 15

By Jazmin Duribe

NOOOOOOOOOOO.

Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté will not be returning for RuPaul's Drag Race season 15, she has confirmed.

As you know, Kornbread competed on Drag Race season 14, but she was forced to leave the competition early after sustaining an ankle injury. It was assumed that she would automatically return for season 15 but the reality star announced she won't be back on Friday (March 18).

She tweeted: "My run on season 14 was nothing short of AMAZING. Unfortunately I will not be returning to Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race. Great things ahead! I love and appreciate you all for the support. Let's make magic!"

RuPaul's Drag Race's Kornbread reveals she's not returning for season 15. Picture: World of Wonder, BBC

And if you thought that means we'll be catching her on All Stars, well, think again. She added: "And no I'm not on andybodys all stars. Wasn't my decision :)."

Kornbread then reassured fans that she would be ok: "Hey babes! I’m 100% ok! Like im still on cloud 9 and enjoying the opportunities I gained! A bitch just got shit to do! That’s for concern but ain’t nothing wrong with me hoe!"

Fans were absolutely devastated to hear that Kornbread would not be returning for the next season.

Someone even started a petition.

But don't worry, we'll still be getting our Kornbread fix. Kornbread will star alongside fellow Drag Race alums Ginger Minj and Kahmora Hall in the upcoming Disney+ sequel Hocus Pocus 2. The gals will be playing drag versions of Mary, Winifred and Sarah.

