Drag Race's Lawrence Chaney blasts YouTuber who criticised the show's first cis woman contestant

By Woodrow Whyte

"Vic is going to change the world"

Lawrence Chaney has spoken out against the backlash against new Drag Race UK contestant Victoria Scone.

Earlier this week, Drag Race UK announced who would be competing in its third series, confirming that the series would feature its first cisgender female queen, Victoria Scone.

Although much of the response to the announcement has been positive, season two winner Lawrence has criticised those who think Victoria doesn’t deserve a place in the new series.

In response to a critical video posted by YouTuber Daniel Perez, Lawrence said Victoria is going to “change the world” and show a new audience “that they are valid”. He also stressed that drag is “not exclusive to gay men”.

Drag Race UK Lawrence Chaney and Victoria Scone. Picture: World of Wonder

Lawrence’s full post reads: “Victoria Scone is a cisgender lesbian woman, she’s literally part of our community! She’s been subject to a lot of misogyny in the drag community. Women are seen as less than in so many social situations, so trust me, I’m so happy she is on Drag Race UK. It will take her from struggling to get booked for shows because show runners are ignorant idiots like yourself to being in demand and not struggling to pay her bills.

“In the UK, there are very few lesbians in the public eye and on TV - Vic is going to change the world and show a new audience that they can not only do drag but that they are VALID.

“Drag, for me, is not female impersonation. It can be, but it’s so much more broader than that. I see drag as a place for me to utilise all the skills I learned growing up, and use myself as a canvas. Sometimes I pad, corset, draw eyebrows on, sometimes I don’t and that is still completely valid. It is an art form and this art form is NOT exclusive to gay men.

“Women raised me, I’m inspired by strong women and now Victoria is one of those strong women because of her standing up and showcasing who she is to the world, unapologetically. Sorry but you’ll just have to get used to it.”

Victoria is a 27-year-old drag artist from Cardiff. Her pronouns both in and out of drag are she/her.

Speaking about being on the show, Victoria said: “Me being here is political but you can just have fun with it. That’s why I started. I just wanted to entertain people and that’s what we’re going to do! Drag can just be fun!”

Victoria will be joined by Veronica Green, who had to pull out of series 2 due to a positive COVID-19 test. You can find out about the full cast here.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 3 will stream this September on BBC Three (via iPlayer) in the UK and on WOW Presents Plus in the US