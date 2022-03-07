Drag Race’s Mo Heart claps back at cheating allegations on UK vs The World

By Woodrow Whyte

"They confiscated half of my shit"

Hello, hello, hello and welcome to the Drag Race Yearbook.

Each week the eliminated queens from Drag Race UK vs The World have been sitting down with PopBuzz presenter Yshee Black to spill the tea on their time on the show.

The queens have also been nominating their fellow queens in our juicy yearbook categories, including who they think should be crowned Miss Congeniality of the season.

In this episode, Mo Heart claps back at Lemon's claims that she broke the luggage allowance rules to accommodate all her (stunning) outfits on UK vs The World. Mo also reveals what she really thinks about that lip sync against Jujubee and whether the right person won the RuPeter badge.

Hit play on the video at the top of this page to watch that and then subscribe to the PopBuzz YouTube Channel to see all the interviews with the queens from UK vs The World.