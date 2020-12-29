How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 in the UK and will it be on Netflix?

Will RuPaul's Drag Race air on Netflix? Here's how to watch Season 13 from the UK.

We know 2021 will already get off to a promising start because RuPaul's Drag Race is finally returning to our screens. Season 13 kicks off on January 1 (RuPaul's Drag Race UK is coming on January 14!!) and, thanks to the preview clip, we know there's some twists coming.

This year, 13 contestants will be sashaying for the crown and the series will start with six Lip-Sync for Your Life battles in the very first episode. But one thing that will remain the same is the panel of expert judges. RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Matthews will of course be returning.

But will UK-based Drag Race stans be able to enjoy Season 13 and is it heading to Netflix? Here's the tea on viewing the latest series.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 in the UK
How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 in the UK. Picture: VH1

Will RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 be on Netflix UK?

For the first time ever, Season 13 will premiere across six TV networks. VH1, The CW, MTV, MTV2, PopTV, and Logo will all air the first episode on Friday 1 January. Traditionally, the show would then be available to UK viewers on Netflix the day after the UK air date. However, Netflix haven't actually officially announced that Season 13 will be available just yet.

Will RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 be available in the UK?

RuPaul's Drag Race is usually available to watch in the UK on Netflix, however, an official announcement on Season 13 hasn't been made yet. It's possible that it might become available on WOW Presents Plus at a later date. The streaming platform is already home to Drag Race Season 1 to Season 10, Drag Race All Stars and Drag Race Holland.

Watch the Drag Race preview here.

