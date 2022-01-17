RuPaul's Drag Race viewers left divided after RuPaul reveals Maddy Morphosis' sexuality

By Jazmin Duribe

Maddy Morphosis is the first cisgender heterosexual Drag Race contestant ever.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

RuPaul's Drag Race viewers are divided on one moment in the second part of season 14's premiere where RuPaul reveals Maddy Morphosis is heterosexual in front of the other queens.

On Friday (Jan 14), we finally got to meet the second half of the season 14 cast. Among the seven queens was Maddy Morphosis, who is the first cisgender heterosexual contestant in Drag Race herstory.

In the episode, Maddy said she would not be discussing her sexuality straight away. She said: "I don’t feel the need to clarify my sexuality. I really want the first impression that the girls have of me to be the content of my drag."

READ MORE: Michelle Visage addresses backlash surrounding casting of cishet queen Maddy Morphosis

Drag Race viewers are divided after RuPaul reveals Maddy Morphosis' sexuality. Picture: World of Wonder

However, RuPaul had other plans. During a conversation in the Werk Room, Ru asked Maddy: "You have made history being our first straight contestant. Now are you scared that when you leave here you won't be straight?" The other queens overheard and were immediately shocked.

Later, while the contestants were all getting ready, the topic of Maddy's sexuality was brought up again. Although some were left "gagged" by the revelation, ultimately they expressed support for Maddy. "To be a fully fledged drag queen and be straight is like crazy to me. It kind of makes me have mad respect for her," Lady Camden said.

Drag Race Season 14 Episode 2. Picture: World of Wonder

Angeria Paris VanMicheals then added: "I think it’s sickening that Maddy is a heterosexual man from a small town in the south and wants to be a sickening drag queen all at the same time. Hey, nobody said it couldn’t be done!"

Although some thought that Ru revealing the bombshell about Maddy's sexuality wasn't a big deal, others couldn't believe that Ru would just divulge that information like that and called her out on social media.

maddy morphosis after ru outs her as straight #DragRace pic.twitter.com/Pv7G0DHx54 — Jenn🖤- in a euphoria chokehold (@jennipoochie) January 15, 2022

RuPaul: So you’re the first straight drag queen to be cast



Maddy: #DragRace pic.twitter.com/ahRKsbOcdK — jamie paimon (@jamieepounder) January 15, 2022

Maddy Morphosis: I don’t want people talking about me being straight!



RuPaul on #DragRace: pic.twitter.com/nvyc1yi6gz — Meh (@Spilling_The_T) January 15, 2022

Not Ru outing Maddy as straight LMAO #DragRace pic.twitter.com/dJEq4iOm5f — JushForFans (@jush_for_fun) January 15, 2022

What do you think? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!