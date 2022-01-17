RuPaul's Drag Race viewers left divided after RuPaul reveals Maddy Morphosis' sexuality

17 January 2022, 12:25

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Maddy Morphosis is the first cisgender heterosexual Drag Race contestant ever.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

RuPaul's Drag Race viewers are divided on one moment in the second part of season 14's premiere where RuPaul reveals Maddy Morphosis is heterosexual in front of the other queens.

On Friday (Jan 14), we finally got to meet the second half of the season 14 cast. Among the seven queens was Maddy Morphosis, who is the first cisgender heterosexual contestant in Drag Race herstory.

In the episode, Maddy said she would not be discussing her sexuality straight away. She said: "I don’t feel the need to clarify my sexuality. I really want the first impression that the girls have of me to be the content of my drag."

READ MORE: Michelle Visage addresses backlash surrounding casting of cishet queen Maddy Morphosis

Drag Race viewers are divided after RuPaul reveals Maddy Morphosis' sexuality
Drag Race viewers are divided after RuPaul reveals Maddy Morphosis' sexuality. Picture: World of Wonder

However, RuPaul had other plans. During a conversation in the Werk Room, Ru asked Maddy: "You have made history being our first straight contestant. Now are you scared that when you leave here you won't be straight?" The other queens overheard and were immediately shocked.

Later, while the contestants were all getting ready, the topic of Maddy's sexuality was brought up again. Although some were left "gagged" by the revelation, ultimately they expressed support for Maddy. "To be a fully fledged drag queen and be straight is like crazy to me. It kind of makes me have mad respect for her," Lady Camden said.

Drag Race Season 14 Episode 2
Drag Race Season 14 Episode 2. Picture: World of Wonder

Angeria Paris VanMicheals then added: "I think it’s sickening that Maddy is a heterosexual man from a small town in the south and wants to be a sickening drag queen all at the same time. Hey, nobody said it couldn’t be done!"

Although some thought that Ru revealing the bombshell about Maddy's sexuality wasn't a big deal, others couldn't believe that Ru would just divulge that information like that and called her out on social media.

What do you think? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

Latest RuPaul's Drag Race News

RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World is launching next month.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World is launching next month

Michelle Visage addresses backlash surrounding casting of cishet queen Maddy Morphosis.

Michelle Visage addresses backlash surrounding casting of cishet queen Maddy Morphosis
Cheryl Hole and Jack Guinness

Coming Out Chats: Cheryl Hole and Jack Guinness in conversation

Podcasts

Gigi Goode

Gigi Goode: 20 facts about the Drag Race contestant you never knew
RuPaul’s Drag Race's first cishet queen responds to backlash over her casting

RuPaul’s Drag Race's first cishet queen responds to backlash over her casting
RuPaul's Drag Race has cast its first cishet queen in season 14.

RuPaul's Drag Race casts first cishet queen Maddy Morphosis in season 14

Trending on PopBuzz

Kanye West speaks out about North being on TikTok without his permission

Kanye West calls out Kim Kardashian for allowing North on TikTok without his permission

Celeb

Scream 6: Release date, cast, spoilers, news, trailers etc.

Will there be a Scream 6? Here’s what Neve Campbell has said

News

Euphoria season 2 soundtrack: All the songs played in every episode

Euphoria season 2 soundtrack: All the songs played in every episode

Euphoria

The cast of Scream take on an expert level Scream quiz

Scream Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Scream Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

Video

Euphoria's Ansel Pierce goes viral after addressing full frontal toilet scene

Euphoria's "toilet guy" actor confirms that it was his real penis in full frontal scene

Euphoria

Andrew Garfield in Tick, Tick... Boom!

Andrew Garfield reacts to being nominated for a SAG Award in touching interview

News