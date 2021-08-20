Silky Nutmeg Ganache makes Drag Race herstory with lip sync smackdown triumph

20 August 2021, 13:08 | Updated: 20 August 2021, 13:11

Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

This was an episode for the herstory books.

RuPaul's Drag Race fans could be forgiven for having low expectations for the endlessly-teased "game within a game" episode of the latest series of All Stars but the new plot twist truly delivered thanks to The Reverend Doctor Silky Nutmeg Ganache.

WARNING: major spoilers ahead!

All season long, as the eliminated queens from All Stars 6 have been solemnly packing their wigs at the end of each episode, RuPaul has appeared on the TV screens in the werkroom like a cross-dressing apparition to invite the queens to take part in a "game within a game" in order to win a chance to re-enter the competition.

The teasing went on like this for 9 very long weeks until last night (Aug 20), the game was revealed to be a 'Lip Sync Smack Down'. The set up was pretty simple. The first two eliminated queens lip sync against each other, and then the winner moves to the next round to battle the third eliminated queen. Then the winner of that battle moves forward and so on until the queen who wins the lip sync against the last eliminated queen (who was Eureka, from last week’s episode) gets back into the game.

Serena ChaCha and Jiggly Caliente were the first two queens to battle it out, with Ms Jiggly taking the win, meaning she was to face Silky Nutmeg Ganache in the next round. And that's when things got crazy.

QUIZ: Which Drag Race All Stars 6 queen are you?

Silky Nutmeg Ganache All Stars 6
Silky Nutmeg Ganache All Stars 6. Picture: World of Wonder

After a disappointing start in the competition, Silky left in the third week after suffering what can only be described as a crisis of confidence. But she returned to the lip sync smack down a new woman, eager to fight and brimming with confidence.

First up, Silky and Jiggly fought it out to Cyndi Lauper's 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun', during which Silky pulled out a bag of ice, tonic and bottle of alcohol and proceed to pour herself a drink and fully lean into a drunk girl in the club persona. I was screaming, as was RuPaul, who gave Silky the win.

From then on Silky was unstoppable, pulling stunt after stunt in each lip sync, ultimately earning her an incredible 6 lip sync victories in a row. I don't watch tennis but I imagine this is what tennis fans feel like when Serena Williams reaches a Grand Slam final.

READ MORE: All the queens rumoured to be in RuPaul's Drag Race International All Stars

The episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Eureka putting in a strong performance in the final lip sync, while Silky appeared to suffer a wardrobe malfunction which spoiled her outfit reveal and left her struggling to free herself from her costume. The winner will not be revealed until next week.

But there is no doubt about the appetite from fans to reward Silky for her iconic, herstory-making performance in the smack down. Even if she did not win the lip sync against Eureka, she surely deserves to rejoin the competition after six very entertaining, hi-jinks filled lip syncs.

Silky Nutmeg Ganache is the moment.

Just give her the crown now, you cowards.

Entering Silky's bra is like stepping into Narnia.

What Juno said.

Facts are facts, America.

It's what she deserved.

Not this!

Why ya'll gagging so? She bring it to you every ball.

We absolutely love to see it.

As for Silky's reaction to the episode and all the fan love being posted on social, she wrote on Twitter: "Wow. I’m so humbled and haven’t watched the episode yet. Thank you for the love".

Who do you think will be rejoining the competition next week, Silky or Eureka?

