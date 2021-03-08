Drag Race UK: A'Whora reveals difficult conversation with Lawrence Chaney that didn't make it to air | PopBuzz Meets

8 March 2021, 13:00

Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

"I said to her, this is your power and you need to be aware of it because when you're not good, you make all of us not feel good"

Drag Race UK's A'Whora has been spilling the tea on her time on the show, including a scene which didn't make it to air where she challenged fellow queen Lawrence Chaney to "check her attitude".

A'Whora was the eighth queen to be eliminated from the second season of Drag Race UK after a controversial judging decision which saw her go up against her flatmate and friend Tayce in the lip sync.

In an interview with PopBuzz the morning after her elimination (March 5), A'Whora reflected on being given "the villain edit" by the show's producers, the drama sounding the comedy challenge in her final episode, and she spoke about a revealing moment between herself and Lawrence which didn't make it to air.

Drag Race UK: A'Whora interview
A'Whora revealed that during episode 7, the 'Lockdown Supersheroes' design challenge, she spoke with Lawrence to tell her "to check her attitude and be more self-aware of the room".

A'Whora said: "Lawrence has this thing where she gets really worked up sometimes if things don't work out the way she plans."

"When Lawrence is hard on herself, she makes it a thing in the room, and it really brings down everybody. If Lawrence is in a great mood, the room's in a great mood. That's because she has got such an infectious personality."

A'Whora then added: "But it's also a disadvantage where, if she walks into a room and she doesn't feel good, the room feels horrible. And I said that to her. I said, this is your power and you need to be aware of it, because when you're not good, you make all of us not feel good."

"It was really the turning point in Lawrence, because she was like, 'I don't like the way I'm making other people feel when I'm not feeling my best, so I don't want to do that to other people'. It was a great moment and something a lot people [could] take a life lesson from, to know how to address yourself and be more self-aware."

Lawrence Chaney has deleted her Twitter account since the last episode aired, after she received backlash for criticising Ellie Diamond's decision to place Lawrence fourth in the comedy challenge line up behind Bimini Bon Boulash, a fellow comedy queen. Most of the queens, including Ellie, have come to Lawrence's defence since she left.

