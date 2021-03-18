9 times Ellie Diamond gave us life on RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2

By Sam Prance

This is an Ellie Diamond stan account.

There's no question that Ellie Diamond made an impression as soon as she stepped into the RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2 werkroom. The babydoll of Dundee entered the competition with some of the best makeup in Drag Race herstory. Since then, she's entertained us with countless incredible runway looks and multiple unforgettable challenge performances.

With that in mind, it's no wonder that Ellie's in the RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2 final. Tonight (Mar 18), Ellie will take on Bimini Bon Boulash, Lawrence Chaney and Tayce and any of the queens could win. Before we find out who the winner is though, we thought we'd celebrate Ellie and pick out nine of our favourite Ellie Diamond moments from the show.

9 times Ellie Diamond gave us life on RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2. Picture: BBC

1) When Ellie gave us not one not two but THREE looks on the reveal runway

We fell in love with Ellie's cartoonish looks straight away but it was her outfits in the 'Surprise, Surprise' challenge in episode 2 that turned us into official Little Diamonds. Paying homage to The Wizard of Oz, she gave us the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Lion all on one runway.

Now, THAT's how you do a reveal.

2) When Ellie was robbed of a RuPeter badge in Who Wore It Best?

In episode 3, Ru paired up the queens and gave each pair the same materials to see who could create the best outfit out of them. In most pairs, there was a clear winner but Ellie Diamond and Lawrence Chaney both delivered award-worthy looks. Lawrence won but we think that Ellie would have been just as worthy of the RuPeter badge that episode.

Jourdan Dunn said she "got Beyoncé" from the outfit and we see no lies.

via GIPHY

3) When Ellie confronted RuPaul about not saying Ellie Diamond

It takes some nerve to speak up to RuPaul and Ellie did just that. Throughout the competition, Ru had been putting on a Scottish accent, every time he said Lawrence Chaney's name, but he never did the same with Ellie, despite both of them being Scottish queens.

Ellie asked Ru directly about it in episode 4 and it was an iconic TV moment.

via GIPHY

4) When Ellie came on the runway as a seagull...and it worked

RuPaul's Drag Race is all about risks. Sometimes they land. Sometimes they don't. In the A Day at the Seaside runway, Ellie went all out by dressing up as a drag seagull in a yellow polka-dot bikini. Was it beautiful? Was it terrifying? Was it genius? Was it all of the above? We're still not sure.

What we do know is that it made an impression and we'll be thinking about it for years to come.

via GIPHY

5) When Ellie served Katy Perry realness in the Supershero challenge

A lot has been said about how A'Whora was the fashion queen this season but Ellie has also proved that she is more than capable of creating an amazing look on the spot too. Following her standout performance in the 'Who Wore It Best?' runway, Ellie stepped it up a notch by giving us a Katy Perry worthy Supershero look.

A toilet brush has never looked so delicious.

via GIPHY

6) When Ellie turned 'Kitty Girl' into a butch masterpiece

Most of the queens saw Ru's butch 'Kitty Girl; mini-challenge as a chance to be as stereotypically masculine as possible but Ellie turned the challenge on its head by referencing the glam-rock male icons of yesteryear. She gave us big David Bowie energy and won her first challenge in the competition.

'It was about time!' in the words of Sarah Harding!

via GIPHY

7) When Ellie gave us the most surreal standup set in Drag Race herstory

Hang this performance in the louvre. Also bonus points for the drama Ellie caused by simply playing the game and choosing the stand-up order that suited her best.

via GIPHY

8) When Ellie and Bimini became part of a hilarious viral meme

We could stare at this image of Ellie and Bimini for hours and never get bored.

Put all your best memes of me and @biminibabes holding hands below pic.twitter.com/wNYUbZ1RoR — Ellie Diamond (@elliediamond101) March 7, 2021

9) When she made it to the finale after an epic Double Save lip sync

We all know that Tayce is one of the greatest lip sync assassins to come out of RuPaul's Drag Race but Ellie made sure that she held her own in her first lip sync battle of the competition. Both queens captured what makes 'Last Thing On My Mind' by Steps so great and the two of them rightly earned themselves spots in the finale.

We can't wait to see what Ellie does tonight!