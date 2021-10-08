Drag Race UK fans are accusing Raven of wearing "blackface"

By Jazmin Duribe

"I see Raven has somehow managed to change race."

WARNING: This post contains spoilers about Drag Race UK.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK fans are criticising Raven's skin colour following her appearance on Thursday night's episode (Oct 7).

Episode 3 saw the queens exercise their sewing skills and construct fabulous gowns out of camping gear. Of course, RuPaul was on hand to give the queens some much-needed words of encouragement and advice alongside his righthand woman Raven.

Raven, who also guest starred on Drag Race UK in season 1, competed in season 2 of Drag Race and in the first season of Drag Race All Stars. She is now RuPaul's makeup artist and has been delivered makeup advice to the contestants in multiple seasons.

RAVEN. Picture: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images, BBC

Raven entered the werkroom in a form-fitting, off-the-shoulder yellow dress and white bob wig. Of course she looked stunning, but there's one thing viewers couldn't stop talking about throughout the episode: Raven's skin colour.

Raven, who is white and of Russian ancestry, sported a particularly deep tan with some noting that she was the same shade as RuPaul himself, who is Black. Some even compared Raven's makeup to "blackface".

Raven's in this episode it's so nice to another black queen in the werkroom #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/vPE3NemhWo — Erykah Onyxx (@Erykah_Onyxx) October 7, 2021

Not Raven being the same color as RuPaul #RuPaulsDragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/IdkZYXEkaN — Ace Trainer Arnold 🦎👽 (@HeyArnold5000) October 7, 2021

she brought out raven, who entered in dark mode pic.twitter.com/AQ0VPa9Twm — IMHO: the memes (@imhomemes) October 7, 2021

This is how Raven looks each time she walks into the werkroom with Ru #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/bZuipQKb3B — 🦋Alex Kai🦋 (@DualGrey) October 7, 2021

I see Raven has somehow managed to change race 👀 #DragRaceUK ⚫️ 🐠 pic.twitter.com/PdPnPDqmLv — Philip Brian (@Philipbrian_) October 7, 2021

Ru enabling Raven to black face on bbc #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/pblaQlsZkG — jamarl | ‏ جمارل (@cashmerejamarl) October 7, 2021

When did black face become okay? Not only is it irresponsible it's text book racism that has been called out many times before. What the fuck is Raven doing. #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/9nv8JkGihF — Bravo & Beyond (@TheRealestHous5) October 7, 2021

Elsewhere, Thursday night's episode saw two queens sashay away. First, Victoria Scone was forced to leave the competition upon medical advice, after sustaining a knee injury in week 1. Then, Veronica Green was sadly sent packing after losing the lip-sync to Vanity Milan.