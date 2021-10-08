Drag Race UK fans are accusing Raven of wearing "blackface"

8 October 2021, 12:11 | Updated: 8 October 2021, 14:42

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"I see Raven has somehow managed to change race."

WARNING: This post contains spoilers about Drag Race UK.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK fans are criticising Raven's skin colour following her appearance on Thursday night's episode (Oct 7).

Episode 3 saw the queens exercise their sewing skills and construct fabulous gowns out of camping gear. Of course, RuPaul was on hand to give the queens some much-needed words of encouragement and advice alongside his righthand woman Raven.

Raven, who also guest starred on Drag Race UK in season 1, competed in season 2 of Drag Race and in the first season of Drag Race All Stars. She is now RuPaul's makeup artist and has been delivered makeup advice to the contestants in multiple seasons.

READ MORE: Drag Race UK's Victoria Scone leaves competition after sustaining injury

RAVEN
RAVEN. Picture: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images, BBC

Raven entered the werkroom in a form-fitting, off-the-shoulder yellow dress and white bob wig. Of course she looked stunning, but there's one thing viewers couldn't stop talking about throughout the episode: Raven's skin colour.

Raven, who is white and of Russian ancestry, sported a particularly deep tan with some noting that she was the same shade as RuPaul himself, who is Black. Some even compared Raven's makeup to "blackface".

Elsewhere, Thursday night's episode saw two queens sashay away. First, Victoria Scone was forced to leave the competition upon medical advice, after sustaining a knee injury in week 1. Then, Veronica Green was sadly sent packing after losing the lip-sync to Vanity Milan.

Latest RuPaul's Drag Race News

Drag Race UK's Victoria Scone leaves competition after sustaining injury

Drag Race UK's Victoria Scone leaves competition after sustaining injury
Where is Drag Race UK filmed?

Where is Drag Race UK filmed? The filming location revealed

Drag Race UK's Elektra Fence on the Drag Race Yearbook

Drag Race UK: Elektra Fence hints that she was disqualified for jumping off stage during lip-sync | PopBuzz Meets

Video

Victoria Scone may be forced to cut her Drag Race UK journey short after injuring her knee.

Drag Race UK's Victoria Scone reveals she sustained painful injury during lip sync
Drag Race UK Anubis season 3 Drag Race Yearbook

Drag Race UK's Anubis reacts to RuPaul's runway critiques on the Drag Race Yearbook | PopBuzz Meets

Video

Drag Race UK: Which season 3 queen are you?

QUIZ: Which Drag Race UK season 3 queen are you?

Trending on PopBuzz

10 Black British TV shows and films that you can stream right now

10 Black British TV shows and films that you can stream right now
15 Squid Game details you missed

15 genius Squid Game easter eggs that you probably missed the first time around

News

Can you score 100% on this astrology quiz?

QUIZ: Can you score 100% on this astrology quiz?

Quizzes

Halsey shuts down trolls asking them questions about their boobs changing size

Halsey shuts down trolls asking them questions about their boobs changing size

Halsey

Shane Dawson returns to YouTube 16 months after apology video

Shane Dawson addresses cancellation as he returns to YouTube with new series

YouTubers

This Karen Halloween costume is receiving backlash for "profiting from racism"

This Karen Halloween costume is receiving backlash for "profiting from racism"

Viral