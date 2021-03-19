10 gag-worthy moments from Drag Race UK season 2

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's your comprehensive guide to some of the funniest moments from Drag Race UK Season 2.

Honestly, what would we have done without RuPaul's Drag Race UK? The series swooped in and provided a weekly dose of much-needed laughs while the UK was in lockdown.

Each episode has been more hilarious than the last. From Bimini Bon Boulash in Snatch Game to RuPaul's beef with H&M, we can't thank the queens enough for entertaining us for weeks on end.

Sadly, it all came to an end on Thursday night (Mar 19) when Ru crowned Lawrence Chaney the winner of Drag Race UK Season 2 (It almost brings a tear to our eyes…) So, let's have a look back at some of the most jaw-dropping, gag-worthy and downright hilarious moments Season 2 has blessed us with.

READ MORE: The best memes from Drag Race UK season 2

10 gag-worthy moments from Drag Race UK season 2. Picture: BBC

10) Ginny Lemon's butt reveal

We didn't need a reason to stan Ginny Lemon any harder but her ruveal was absolutely genius. For one runway challenge, the queens were tasked with pulling off a spectacular ruveal and naturally Ginny's was a little, er, different.

Instead of flinging off her dress and revealing a jumpsuit or something else, Ginny stayed in the same outfit. But when she turned around there was a massive window cut out, revealing Ginny's bare butt. "That's it judges, take a look at my big hairy arse!" Ginny said in her confessional. How could you not fall in love with her?

Ginny Lemon's booty. Picture: BBC

9) Tia Kofi's Alan Turing meme

Tia Kofi was constantly slated for her runway lewks, but there's one outfit that you literally can't critique. The fierce queen worked the stage as code-breaking legend and gay icon Alan Turing for the first runway of Season 2, which celebrated the UK's LGBTQ+ icons. Sure, her suit was fantastic but it was Tia's actions that essentially sold it.

Tia strutted down the runway and at the end started ferociously tapping her fingers on imaginary keys as if she had been possessed by the spirit of the famous codebreaker. Not to mention her jolting neck movements were literally the icing on the cake. Naturally, it was an instant hit on social media, becoming a viral meme and landing Tia firmly in the herstory books.

BBC Three

8) Sister Sister stealing A'Whora's runway look

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery but A'Whora most definitely does not agree. The queens were tasked with embodying the British seaside on the runway and nothing screams the seaside like a portion of chips, right? Well, A'Whora and Sister Sister definitely thought so. Both came out in near-identical outfits and A'Whora was not happy about it.

Apparently, Sister Sister originally had another outfit planned but because the show had a seven-month break during the pandemic, Sister changed her look to something a little similar too A'Whora's, with some accusing her of having seen it before the break. Of course, A'Whora couldn't resist taking a swipe at Sister Sister for copying her during Untucked. And the worst part? A'Whora's execution was praised for being so much better.

A'Whora vs Sister Sister. Picture: BBC

7) Bimini Bon Boulash teaching Lawrence Chaney an important life lesson

Leave it to Bimini to lighten the mood. Bimini gave Lawrence some encouraging advice whilst they were talking about the effect the pandemic has had on their careers and mental health in the werkroom… not that Lawrence wanted to hear it.

"Just gotta try and have a PMA!" Bimini advised. "What the fuck's a PMA?" Lawrence asked, to which Bimini replied: "Positive mental attitude." Lawrence then responded: "Get fucked."

Never has anything resonated with us more.

The pandemic has been so tough for artists. Support your local queens. #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/9g0dX0zU3W — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) February 15, 2021

6) Ellie Diamond vs Lawrence Chaney

Ellie and Lawrence, the only Scottish queens in the competition, were practically best friends. That was until Ellie committed the ultimate betrayal… she set Lawrence up during the stand-up challenge.

After winning the mini challenge, Ellie was given the power to decide the running order for the show’s stand-up comedy segment. But with great power came great responsibility. Lawrence was furious that Ellie had placed her after Bimini in the challenge, who is known for being hilarious, and accused her of setting her up to fail. Lawrence went off on Ellie for being tactical in a row that even spilled into the following week's episode. Awks.

Ellie Diamond vs Lawrence Chaney. Picture: BBC

5) Tayce saying "the cheek, the nerve, the gall, the audacity and the gumption"

We can confidently say that Tayce was the narrator of Season 2. Her confessionals were iconic and she never hesitated to crack a joke at the expense of the other queens. But, there's one particular line she uttered during a confessional that will forever stay in our minds: "The cheek, the nerve, the gall, the audacity and the gumption."

Tayce said the line in response to Lawrence Chaney's suggestion that there was sexual tension between him and A'Whora, however, the catchphrase can be used in just about every situation imaginable. There's no doubt Tayce has gained entry into the Drag Race hall of fame for that one, right alongside: "BACKROLLS!?!"

Tayce saying "the cheek, the nerve, the gall, the audacity and the gumption". Picture: BBC

4) Ginny Lemon leaving the competition

Sometimes you're in the mood to fight to the death, and sometimes you just want to go home and have a tea. Ginny Lemon was certainly the latter. Ginny chose to sashay away rather than lip sync for her life against her BFF Sister Sister. Just as the music came on, Ginny blew a kiss to the judges and walked straight out. "I'm ready to go home babs, I'm knackered," she said backstage. Ginny, we feel you.

Thanks to Ginny, Sister Sister stayed in the competition and managed to complete the lip sync alone completely unaware that Ginny had even left the stage.

3) Bimini Bon Boulash in Snatch Game

What do you get when you cross a drag queen with Katie Price? A comedy masterpiece, of course. Bimini impersonated national treasure and former glamour model Katie price, and she absolutely nailed it. Not only did she hit every single one of Katie's mannerisms, Bimini delivered some truly hysterical one-liners (did you know "the eyes are the nipples of the face"?) all while telling the story of how her implants got held at gunpoint in South Africa. Hello, BBC Three? We need a Bimini sketch show right now.

.@Biminibabes does Katie Price better than Katie Price does Katie Price. #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/OdWe2D6PV4 — BBC Three (@bbcthree) February 19, 2021

2) UK Hun? becoming a chart hit

Picture the scene: It's 2am. You're in bed trying to get some sleep but there's something inside of you that just has to come out before you can nod off. Suddenly, it hits you: "BING BANG BONG."

Who knew those three words would become so embedded in our psyche? Thanks to 'UK Hun?' and the United Kingdolls (Lawrence Chaney, A'Whora, Bimini Bon Boulash and Tayce), bing bang bong practically became a greeting. The song was born during the Eurovision-themed challenge, which saw the United Kingdolls go head-to-head with Bananadrama (Sister Sister, Ellie Diamond, Tia Kofi and Joe Black). United Kingdolls triumphed in the challenge and 'UK Hun?' became a hit on social media – it even entered the Official Singles Chart. You literally could not escape the call of screaming bing bang bong at the top of your lungs for days to come. The sheer power of the United Kingdolls.

1) RuPaul HATES H&M

We didn't expect the biggest drama of the season to be RuPaul vs H&M but here we are. It was one of those moments where you're so gagged, you end up with a dry mouth. RuPaul completely lost it with Joe Black, who had recently returned to the competition, after she dared to wear (gulps) H&M during a performance. Cue a now-famous line from Ru: "Don’t waste my time. I don’t wanna see any fucking H&M." Poor Joe.

The savage quip was felt beyond the main stage and ignited a debate about whether it was okay to criticise queens outfit choices considering they're probably not working during the pandemic. Either way, Ru apologised shortly after she exploded and you'll definitely never catch anyone in H&M again.