RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2 premieres January 14

By Sam Prance

Drag Race UK is returning with a second series at the start of the new year.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK is finally back. Series 2 of the beloved drag competition is scheduled to air on January 14 next year.

Ever since the first season of Drag Race UK finished in 2019, fans have been desperate for more. Not only does the hit show act as the perfect sister to its American counterpart but it's also introduced people to some of Great Britain's most talented drag performers. The first season alone had The Vivienne, Cheryl Hole, Sum Ting Wong and the iconic Frock Destroyers.

Now, Drag Race UK is coming back for more excellence and the brand new season airs in less than a month on the BBC.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2 premieres January 14. Picture: BBC

Taking to Twitter this morning (Dec 15), the official Drag Race UK account tweeted: "Santa called and said you can have one present early. The first episode of #DragRaceUK series two lands on @BBCiPlayer on January 14th at 7PM." The series 2 queens are yet to be announce but judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr will all be returning.

That's not all though. Drag Race UK series 3 will air in 2021 too. In November, RuPaul tweeted: "We're also currently casting season 3 with the best and the brightest Great Britain has to offer. We feel honoured that you've embraced our little show, and our only wish is that we can offer a smile at a time when we can all use it the most."

Santa called and said you can have one present early.



The first episode of #DragRaceUK series two lands on @bbciplayer on January 14th at 7PM. pic.twitter.com/yWr5G5zvmt — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) December 15, 2020

As for what's to come in series 2, Ru teased that it will have "all the hope, joy, laughter and glitter you've come to expect from our brilliant queens.

Bring on January 14!