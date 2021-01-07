When does Drag Race UK season 2 start? How to watch online

7 January 2021, 17:16

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

When does Drag Race UK Season 2 start and what time does it air? Here's how to watch the show online in the US.

The wait is finally over: RuPaul's Drag Race UK is returning for season 2 in a matter of days. Eek! Thanks to the pandemic we had to wait a little longer for the second instalment of the popular franchise to return, but we're sure it'll be well worth the wait.

We've already met the iconic cast of RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2, who will all compete to make Drag Race HERstory and be crowned winner.

So far, we know actress Elizabeth Hurley, supermodel Jourdan Dunn, actress Sheridan Smith, singer MNEK, TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, actress Dawn French, TV presenter Maya Jama and singer Jessie Ware will act as guest judges. Meanwhile, the main judges – RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr – are all returning too.

But when does RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2 start and how can you watch it from the US? Here's all the details.

READ MORE: How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 in the UK and will it be on Netflix?

When does Drag Race UK season 2 start?
When does Drag Race UK season 2 start? Picture: VH1, BBC

When does Drag Race UK Season 2 start?

Drag Race UK Season 2 will premiere on January 14 and the first episode is titled 'Bring Back My Queens'. The series will available to watch from 7pm (GMT) on BBC Three, which is available on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Drag Race UK Season 2 in the US

Good news! Every episode of RuPaul's Drag Race UK will be available to stream on WOW Presents Plus in the US shortly after it has finishing airing in the UK. If you're living outside the UK or US, don't worry, you can see if the show is available in your country here.

If you're a new subscriber, you can start a seven-day free trial and then thereafter the subscription fee costs $3.99 per month, or you can pay for an annual subscription for $39.99.

Season 1 also aired weekly on LGBTQ+ network Logo (eight days after the UK). Alas, Logo are yet to confirm if Season 2 will also be dropping on the channel.

Will Drag Race UK Season 2 be on Netflix?

There haven't been any official announcements about whether or not Drag Race UK Season 2 will be available on Netflix. Sadly, Season 1 was not made available on the streamer, but who knows. Watch this space!

