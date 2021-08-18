RuPaul's Drag Race UK criticised for lack of diversity in season 3 cast

18 August 2021, 12:32

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Drag Race UK season 3 will be released in September.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK is being called out for its lack of diversity in the season 3 cast.

On Wednesday (Aug 18), the Drag Race UK season 3 cast was Ru-vealed. This series – which is coming to BBC Three in September – will see 12 queens showcase their Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent, and battle for the title of UK's Next Drag Superstar. Season 3 will also welcome its first cis-female performer in Drag Race herstory, Victoria Scone.

Following the cast announcement, people began criticising the lack of diversity in the season 3 line-up. As it stands, there's only one Black contestant, Vanity Milan. River Medway is half Singaporean, and Anubis has Egyptian heritage.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK criticised for lack of diversity in season 3 cast
RuPaul's Drag Race UK criticised for lack of diversity in season 3 cast. Picture: BBC

Although Drag Race UK have progressed with gender inclusion, many have called on the casting team to do better and amplify the voices of other ethnic groups in the drag world and LGBTQ+ community.

"Why does uk drag race s3 have one singular black person in it I am so tired," one user tweeted. Another added: "This lineup is so white it is really not representative of the UK drag scene."

River Medway is half Singaporean
River Medway is half Singaporean. Picture: BBC

Drag Race UK have had comments about their lack of diversity since it started in 2019. In season 1, the series featured one Asian queen, Sum Ting Wong, and one Black queen, Vinegar Strokes. Meanwhile its second series featured a record three BAME contestants: Tayce, Tia Kofi and Asttina Mandella.

Drag Race UK are yet to comment on the lack of diversity this year. We will update you if they do.

